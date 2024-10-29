Pashinyan, Aliyev Meet in Kazan at BRICS Summit

By Shoghik Galstian
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Yerevan is satisfied with the recent negotiations between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that yielded some “tangible results” and marked progress in the peace process between the two South Caucasus nations, an ally of the Armenian leader has revealed.
After a closed-door meeting in parliament with the Armenian prime minister and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan late on Friday, October 25, Hovik Aghazaryan, a parliamentarian and senior member of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that key topics discussed at the October 24 talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Kazan, Russia, included the restoration of cargo transportation as well as issues related to border demarcation and the ongoing work towards a peace treaty.
He said that based on the evaluations made by Pashinyan and Mirzoyan, “it can be concluded that it was productive and very useful.”
“There was a certain level of sincere conversation. Importantly, both sides were ready to engage without anyone’s mediation. They talked for 1.5 hours, and a lot of topics can be addressed in that time,” Aghazaryan said.
The Armenian government has issued few details about the prime minister’s meeting with members of his political team. A source said that the Kazan negotiations included discussions on the peace treaty, the continuation of the border demarcation process as well as regional unblocking. It was revealed earlier this year that the sides had mutually agreed to remove the issue of unblocking from the draft peace agreement.