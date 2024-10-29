  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, October 24, 2024
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan, Aliyev Meet in Kazan at BRICS Summit

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Yerevan is satisfied with the recent negotiations between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that yielded some “tangible results” and marked progress in the peace process between the two South Caucasus nations, an ally of the Armenian leader has revealed.

After a closed-door meeting in parliament with the Armenian prime minister and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan late on Friday, October 25, Hovik Aghazaryan, a parliamentarian and senior member of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that key topics discussed at the October 24 talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Kazan, Russia, included the restoration of cargo transportation as well as issues related to border demarcation and the ongoing work towards a peace treaty.

He said that based on the evaluations made by Pashinyan and Mirzoyan, “it can be concluded that it was productive and very useful.”

“There was a certain level of sincere conversation. Importantly, both sides were ready to engage without anyone’s mediation. They talked for 1.5 hours, and a lot of topics can be addressed in that time,” Aghazaryan said.

The Armenian government has issued few details about the prime minister’s meeting with members of his political team. A source said that the Kazan negotiations included discussions on the peace treaty, the continuation of the border demarcation process as well as regional unblocking. It was revealed earlier this year that the sides had mutually agreed to remove the issue of unblocking from the draft peace agreement.

Over the past two months, Yerevan has been advocating for the signing of a formal agreement on the key points that have already been agreed upon by the sides, while Baku has insisted on signing only a fully agreed text of the treaty, also linking it to the need for amendments to the Armenian Constitution that Azerbaijan contends contains territorial claims against it.

Armenia denies that the reference in the preamble of its Constitution to the 1990 Declaration of Independence that, in turn, cites a 1989 unification act adopted by the legislative bodies of Soviet Armenia and the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast amounts to territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The only legal way to scrap the preamble is to enact a new constitution. Pashinyan and his political team have indicated that they will try to do that in 2027. They have said at the same time that the preamble has no legal impact on the current Armenian government’s recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region over which Armenia and Azerbaijan waged two major wars in the past three decades before Baku established full control of this territory in 2023, causing its entire ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.

Meanwhile, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service’s source also indicated that Pashinyan and Mirzoyan told their political allies on October 25 that some progress was also made in Kazan on the points of the draft treaty over which the sides continue to have differences.

While no details have been disclosed yet, Aghazaryan confirmed that at the negotiations the sides referred to issues related to unblocking, and more specifically to the restoration of cargo transportation.

“For several years, there have been concerns about the possibility of ensuring the security of trains passing through the territories of the two countries without the presence of a third party, namely Russia. That’s why the conclusion was that things should be started with cargo transportation and relations should be gradually developed in that direction. That’s very important,” the pro-government lawmaker said.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The issue of opening the railway was being actively discussed by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2021-22 during negotiations mediated by Charles Michel, president of the European Council. An agreement was even announced at that time stating that border and customs control should operate on the principle of reciprocity.

The Armenian government even made preliminary calculations estimating that the construction of the railway would cost $200 million. However, the Armenian side expected agreements to be documented before construction began, which did not happen.

During this period, Baku continued to promote the so-called Zangezur Corridor agenda, with Yerevan insisting that any extraterritorial logic behind the road through its southern Syunik region would be a red line for it.

Despite reported discussions on restored cargo transportation, Aghazaryan cautioned that it was too early to talk about Azerbaijan abandoning its agenda of securing a corridor through Armenia to its western Nakhichevan exclave, which Armenia would not control.

“Their goal is ‘Western Azerbaijan,’ and we are fighting to thwart such goals,” Aghazaryan emphasized, referring to repeated statements made in Baku at different levels about “historical Azerbaijani lands” in modern-day Armenia.

The source also told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that during their talks in Kazan, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached no specific agreement on the possible conclusion of a peace treaty.

The United States and other international partners of Armenia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly expressed their support for a peace treaty between the two South Caucasus nations, encouraging them to finalize it already this year.

Border Deal Framework

The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan have validated a framework agreement on the delimitation of the long border between the two countries.

The agreement which had been signed on August 30 involves “regulations” for joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions dealing with the delimitation process. It does not specify which maps or other legal documents will be used for that purpose.

The regulations say that the process will be based, unless agreed otherwise, on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration in which newly independent ex-Soviet republics recognized each other’s Soviet-era borders. Earlier this month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry downplayed the legal significance of that declaration, saying that it “has nothing to do with the question of where the borders of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states lie and which territories belong to which country.”

The Armenian parliament controlled by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party ratified the regulations on October 23 amid strong opposition criticism. Opposition lawmakers pointed to the lack of specifics in them, saying that it could only help Azerbaijan clinch more territorial concessions from Armenia and hold on to Armenian border areas seized in the early 1990s as well as in 2022-2021.

President Vahagn Khachaturian signed the ratification bill into law late on October 24. The office of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on October 25 that he too has formally approved the border deal.

The announcement came the day after Aliyev and Pashinyan met on the sidelines of a BRICS summit held in the Russian city of Kazan. The official readouts of the talks said they discussed ongoing efforts to negotiate an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty as well as delimit the border.

The Kazan talks were attended by deputy prime ministers of the two nations who signed the August 30 deal more than four months after Pashinyan controversially agreed to cede four disputed border areas to Azerbaijan. The unilateral land transfer sparked massive anti-government demonstrations in Yerevan in May and June. Pashinyan claimed in March that Azerbaijan will attack Armenia unless it regains control of those areas.

