Documentary on Karabakh Ethnic Cleaning Nominated for Regional Emmy Award

MIAMI — Armenoid Productions, producers of the documentary series “Faces of Persecution,” announced earlier this month that the short preview of its “Genocide 2.0: Artsakh Ethnic Cleansing” episode has been nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards in Religion – Short Form Content category.

The 7.5-minute short preview of the 60-minute feature documentary is an episode of “Faces of Persecution: Exploring Global Religious Oppressions” documentary series that seeks funding to finalize production. The episode features interviews with prominent public and global figures and the forcibly displaced, including: Luis Moreno Ocampo (First Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (2003- 2012), Baroness Caroline Cox, Member, British House of Lords (Founder, Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART), David L Phillips, Adjunct Professor (Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Georgetown University), Judge Gassia Apkarian (California State Jurist Orange County, CA), Karnig Kerkonian (International Lawyer), Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow (American Enterprise Institute, Director of Policy Analysis, Middle East Forum (MEF)), Thomas Becker, PhD (Legal and Policy Director, University Network for Human Rights), Joel Veldkamp, PhD (Christian Solidarity International), Ambassador Sam Brownback (Former Ambassador at Large, International Religious Freedom) and Simon Meghakyan, PhD (Security and Defense Studies/Heritage Crime, Cranfield University).

Forcibly displaced Artsakh residents participating in the episode include Tigran Petrosyan, a cinematographer, whose father was killed in the gas depot explosion and whose son suffered severe burns, Siranush Sargsyan an independent journalist, Anahit Gevorkyan, whose children, 8 and 2, were killed during Azerbaijan bombings and Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate, Diocese of Artsakh Armenian Apostolic Church.

The team behind the episode are director/producer–four-time Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Bared Maronian, and writer/producer–seasoned corporate communications strategist and a magazine contributor on social justice issues Jackie Abramian.