Cafe Osharak’s Pochapoor: Armenian Lenten Soup with Red Kidney Beans

SAN FRANCISCO — “The Great Lent is approaching and the Christian world is preparing for the season of fasting and self-reflection. The recipe is modified to suit the taste of the cook and you are free to make changes based on your own preferences. A strict Lenten fast in the Armenian Church prohibits animal products, but if your health or circumstances cannot allow for it, start smaller. It shouldn’t become an obsession, but a precursor to spiritual growth,” says Fr. Mesrop Ash, Parish Priest at St. John Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco since 2012.
In the Armenian Orthodox tradition, Lent is observed by abstaining from all meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products from the day after Poon Paragentan through Easter Eve Badarak. Because it is often difficult to keep this strict tradition, most individuals and families choose to modify their diets. A good alternative many people choose is to observe this rule on Wednesdays and Fridays, while abstaining from meat only on the other days of the week.
“In our spiritual life, may Lent be synonymous with spring and its meaning, emphasizing reawakening, renewal and rebirth for all of us-a time to reject our old, tired selves and to recreate anew our image. But most of all may it be a season to revive and reaffirm our faith in God,” says Rev. Dr. Vahan Tootikian, Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council.
This rustic Armenian soup features red kidney beans, toasted pasta, walnuts, and more. It is a delicious vegan dish perfect for any season of the year.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup orzo or pasta, toasted*