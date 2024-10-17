The Michael Arlen We Never Knew: A New Biography Offers New Revelations

  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

By Harry Keyishian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

Dikran Sarkis Kouyoumdjian was born in Ruse, Bulgaria in 1895. His father, Sarkis Kouyoumdjian, had established a successful import company in the city of Plovdiv, but moved his family to Southport, in Lancashire, England, in 1901, fearing local conditions in Bulgaria. Dikran, the youngest of five children, was sent to Malvern College and, briefly, to Edinburgh University, but in 1913, abandoned his studies and moved to London to seek a career as a writer. He wrote on Armenian themes for Ararat: A Spotlight on Armenia, a London journal deeply engaged with the massacres and deportations of Armenians in Turkey.  Dikran Kouyoumdjian went on to write for the well-established London journal The New Age, edited by A. R. Orage, from which he reached a wider audience on a wider variety of topics and genres.

Finding it difficult to gain literary fame as Dikran Kouyoumdjian, he changed his name to Michael Arlen, thereby, as he put it, depriving the reading public of any excuse for denying him literary fame. After producing a couple of reasonably successful books of fiction, he got his wish with The Green Hat (1924), a commercial best seller that translated well into a play and several movies (starring the likes of Katharine Cornell, Tallulah Bankhead, Greta Garbo, and Constance Bennet, among other). The Green Hat succeeded mightily by using the familiar literary trope of the woman of noble heart whose goodness is unappreciated by society. (The novel’s heroine, Iris March, might be described as Camille with a driver’s license.)

Other novels followed, though none as successful, and Arlen eventually found his way to Hollywood, where his detective character Gay Falcon solved crimes in a successful series of movies from 1940-1946, starring George Sanders and, later, Tom Conway. Arlen died in New York City in 1956, largely forgotten by the literary world.

However, in 1970, Arlen’s son, Michael J. Arlen, writer for the New Yorker and one of the founders of modern media studies with his book Living Room War (1969) wrote Exiles (1970), a vivid and deeply felt account of his parents’ life that was nominated for a National Book Award, and he won the National Book Award in 1975 for his book Passage to Ararat, which describes his visit to Armenia and his own encounter with his Armenia heritage. In 1976, my book Michael Arlen appeared, a study of Arlen senior’s novels, stories, plays, and filmscripts. And that was about it on the Michael Arlen front.

Ward lists four sources of information for his knowledge of Arlen’s life: what he said about himself; what appears in his correspondence; the extensive press coverage he received in his years of fame; and, finally, his interactions with others — for example, D. H. Lawrence (who made him a character in the novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover); F. Scott Fitzgerald (who lectured Ernest Hemingway on his plots);  and Aldous Huxley (who was his rival for the affections of Nancy Cunard) — among many others.

Ward’s descriptive powers are strong: he draws vivid pictures of the physical and social settings into which Arlen was thrust by his fame, which hit Arlen early and hit him hard. He was up to the challenge of being the celebrity of the moment, offering quotable quips, getting invited to the right parties and, though suffering his share of British class/cultural snobbery, holding his own. (He met and survived the Algonquin Circle in New York.)

What is likely to interest Mirror-Spectator readers most is the light Ward sheds on Arlen’s relationship to his Armenian identity, with special reference to a controversy over Arlen’s short story “Confessions of a Naturalized Englishman,” which he published in 1929. Some phrases he expressed about the Armenian people infuriated Armenian readers — references to Armenia as “an unlovely courtesan”; as an ignoble race”; as an “outcast people” who were “inheritors of centuries of ignoble martyrdoms and mean escapes.”  The narrator of the story asks, “What art could come from an Armenian? What greatness? What even of worth?” The piece concludes, with reference to Armenia, “Why could you not die with dignity, why did you not die with Ninevah, Carchemish, Babylon?”

This piece aroused as much fury among Armenian readers as one might imagine, but Ward carefully and excellently explicates the context and aim of the piece. The narrator of the story is a young man — let’s assume, Dikran Kouyoumdjian — who has just been “stood up” by a woman he had fancied and was feeling very, very sorry for himself, his sorrow taking the form of an adolescent self-flagellation that lit on his Armenian identity. The story portrays one of those moments in youth when the world seems determinedly in opposition to one’s dreams and one’s prospects in life look hopeless. And who is to blame for that?

Ward’s account of this incident, and the material he has uncovered and reprints in his book, offer tremendous insight not only into the mind of Dikran/Michael, but also of a host of broader cultural issues and understandings. One should read the whole to understand what it meant to carry a cultural identity into a context that never quite becomes home to the soul.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Despite these explorations and revelations, Ward tells us that the book is not quite what he had in mind at the start, “not a full-scale biography of Michael Arlen.” In fact, he concludes that “such a book may never be written.” To this I say, “never mind,” because Philip Ward has given us as much as can be known about his often seen, if never fully encountered, subject.

(Harry Keyishian is Professor Emeritus of English at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey.)

