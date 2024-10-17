  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Knights and Daughters of Vartan members with the UATE staff and guests at the dedication of the new Armath laboratory at the Knights of Vartan #106 School, photo by UATE
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Knights and Daughters of Vartan Visit Projects in Armenia for Homeland VIII Mission Trip

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — On September 22, more than 30 members of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan embarked on their eighth annual Back to the Homeland (Veratarts Hayrenik) Mission Trip to visit their various projects in Armenia.

Since its founding in 1916, the Knights of Vartan Inc. has provided scholarships to Armenian students in the US, assisted Armenian clergy traveling from the Middle East to the US, financially supported Armenian schools in Lebanon and Syria, and provided scholarships to students attending universities in the Republic of Armenia. Each year, both new and ongoing educational projects are introduced and implemented.

Vadim Grigoryan, the founder of the Zhangyalov Hats bistro

Highlights of the trip included two significant inaugural events: the Armath Laboratory at the Knights of Vartan #106 School in Yerevan and a new playground at the Tsitsernak Kindergarten in Charentsavan, both sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

Since 2011, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has established Armath Engineering Laboratories across Armenia. The establishment of the 650th Armath Laboratory was funded by the Knights of Vartan and celebrated with the presence of the Knights of Vartan Back to the Homeland group. The Knights of Vartan admires the ability to provide young engineers the opportunity to design, build, test, and refine their creations in a safe and enjoyable environment. This marks the third Armath Laboratory funded by the organization.

The second project was the playground funded and constructed in memory of Nadia Nuritsa Chingos and Araxi Bezdjian by their relatives and the Daughters of Vartan Araxi Chapter in San Francisco. Implemented by the Focus on Children Now NGO, this playground serves more than 300 kindergarteners and enhances their daily activities while contributing to their physical development. “The Daughters of Vartan members take a significant step in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest learners. By donating this playground to the kindergarten, we’re not just providing a space for play; we’re creating an environment where children can explore, socialize, and cultivate their imaginations,” said Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson.

Knights and Daughters of Vartan members with the Grigoryan family the founders of the Zhangyalov Hats bistro

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia (FCHA), 62 families have been able to build or complete the construction of their homes. This year, as a result of the organization’s continued support, the Gasparyan family from Arshaluys Village in the Armavir Region, previously living in a metal container, now have a beautiful home. It was heartwarming to share in their happiness and see 2-year-old Haig dancing with joy.

A day-long trip to the Chambarak community, just five kilometers from Armenia’s eastern border, aimed to familiarize the group with the large project initiated earlier this year by the Trilogy of the Knights of Vartan in Los Angeles. While the Knights of Vartan renovated two sections of Kindergarten #3 in cooperation with the ATDF in 2016, the third section is currently being renovated in collaboration with the government. It is expected to be completed by the end of fall, opening its doors to 60 more children.

Since 2023, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan have launched humanitarian projects for families from Artsakh. In January 2024, recognizing the increasing importance of economic support, the Economic Sustainability Program (ESP) was introduced to assist Artsakh and local families. This program is designed to empower families by providing the tools and resources they need for long-term self-sustainability. It targets families who have or once had businesses and have the skills and experience but require the tools.

The first major project was implemented in the Masis community, Ararat Province. To date, 23 families have received support from the ESP, with $68,692 allocated to these families and projects in Yerevan, surrounding regions, and Masis. It was enriching to visit some beneficiaries on-site and meet others at a community gathering. Members of the Fresno Knights of Vartan Yeprad Lodge, located in an agrarian region, were enthusiastic to sponsor a heating and cooling system for Edgar Petrosyan’s greenhouse. Lunch was shared with Vadim Grigoryan and his family, the first ESP beneficiary, who bakes zhangyalov hats (bread with greens) and other food in their newly established healthy fast-food business. The enjoyable combination of fresh greens and thin dough was an unforgettable experience.

The new Playground in Tsisternak kindergarten in Charentsavan city

The group took a full-day excursion to Tavush to go see an after-school project in the border community of Aygedzor and following this, they also visited additional programs including a renovated school auditorium in Aparan and the Armenian Artists Project. Needless to say, the trip would not have been complete without paying our respects at the Armenian Genocide Memorial where a wreath was laid.

A banquet was held at the Tufenkian Kharpert Restaurant, featuring traditional Armenian cuisine. During the banquet, Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian presented certificates  to four long-time partners of the Knights of Vartan: Marine Vardanyan, principal of the Knights of Vartan #106 Basic School in Yerevan; Ashot Yeghiazaryan, president of the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia; Fr. Aram Mirzoyan, a priest in the Berd Community of Tavush; and Peter Abajian, Executive Director of the Paros Foundation, for the foundation’s contributions in assisting the Knights and Daughters of Vartan to reach out to over 200 Artsakh families with humanitarian support and renovation projects. Additionally, three dedicated volunteers were honored: Vahan Harutiunian, a pro bono lawyer who assisted with legal matters for the Knights of Vartan Charities Branch registration in Armenia; Tsovinar Miskaryan and Margarita Gyulnazaryan, who volunteered for the ESP program by visiting and interviewing shortlisted applicants.

“We sincerely appreciate our members who participated in the Back to the Homeland Mission Trip, as well as those who provided unwavering support from afar. We also extend our gratitude to our partners for their dedicated efforts on behalf of our community in Armenia. “Together, we can overcome all challenges.” expressed Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions.

The Daughters of Vartan is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. It was organized in 1933.

For more information about the Knights of Vartan, visit www.kov.org.

