Knights and Daughters of Vartan Visit Projects in Armenia for Homeland VIII Mission Trip

YEREVAN — On September 22, more than 30 members of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan embarked on their eighth annual Back to the Homeland (Veratarts Hayrenik) Mission Trip to visit their various projects in Armenia.

Since its founding in 1916, the Knights of Vartan Inc. has provided scholarships to Armenian students in the US, assisted Armenian clergy traveling from the Middle East to the US, financially supported Armenian schools in Lebanon and Syria, and provided scholarships to students attending universities in the Republic of Armenia. Each year, both new and ongoing educational projects are introduced and implemented.

Highlights of the trip included two significant inaugural events: the Armath Laboratory at the Knights of Vartan #106 School in Yerevan and a new playground at the Tsitsernak Kindergarten in Charentsavan, both sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

Since 2011, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has established Armath Engineering Laboratories across Armenia. The establishment of the 650th Armath Laboratory was funded by the Knights of Vartan and celebrated with the presence of the Knights of Vartan Back to the Homeland group. The Knights of Vartan admires the ability to provide young engineers the opportunity to design, build, test, and refine their creations in a safe and enjoyable environment. This marks the third Armath Laboratory funded by the organization.

The second project was the playground funded and constructed in memory of Nadia Nuritsa Chingos and Araxi Bezdjian by their relatives and the Daughters of Vartan Araxi Chapter in San Francisco. Implemented by the Focus on Children Now NGO, this playground serves more than 300 kindergarteners and enhances their daily activities while contributing to their physical development. “The Daughters of Vartan members take a significant step in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest learners. By donating this playground to the kindergarten, we’re not just providing a space for play; we’re creating an environment where children can explore, socialize, and cultivate their imaginations,” said Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson.

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia (FCHA), 62 families have been able to build or complete the construction of their homes. This year, as a result of the organization’s continued support, the Gasparyan family from Arshaluys Village in the Armavir Region, previously living in a metal container, now have a beautiful home. It was heartwarming to share in their happiness and see 2-year-old Haig dancing with joy.