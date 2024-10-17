  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

The unveiling of the Khachkar at St. Sebastian’s school
Khachkar Unveiled at Private Catholic Boys’ School

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEEDHAM, Mass. — On October 8, members of the St. Sebastian’s Armenian community and invited guests gathered to dedicate the recently installed cross stone, or khachkar, on campus. Wearing the traditional clergy stole from St. Sebastian’s earliest days, Fr. John Arens was joined in the blessing by three priests from local Armenian churches, Fr. Krikor Sabounjian, Fr. Vasken Kouzouian and Fr. Arakel Aljalian.

Raffi Barsamian ’17 spoke eloquently about the important role St. Sebastian’s and Fr. Arens have played in his academic and spiritual life. Carson Arevian ’26, Karson Bilezerian ’25, John Esserian ’27, Wes Nahabedian ’29, Avi Najarian ’25, and Cole Pastore ’25 all recited a beautiful poem, “Khachkar,” written by Fr. Arens. Head of School Brendan Sullivan remarked, “the khachkar speaks volumes about our shared values, about who we want to be as a school. It is a symbol of tradition, a symbol of openness and hope.”

The khachkar was donated by the Barsamian family.

Memorializing Regina Najarian P’24,’25 who passed away in June, 2022, Sullivan went on, “We feel your presence, we thank you for walking with us through this day. Stay close and protect our boys.” Fr. Bryan Parrish, Pastor of St. Joseph’s, closed out the dedication with a final blessing before all were invited to a reception in Martin Hall where guests enjoyed a buffet of Armenian delicacies.

The khachkar now stands in perpetuity in recognition of the longstanding relationship between St. Sebastian’s School and the Armenian community. Standing in communion with the Oratory dedicated to Our Lady and the Stations of the Cross Pathway, its placement will invite all to this prayerful space. It is most fitting that this cross is dedicated in honor of Fr. Arens in recognition of his welcoming ecumenical spirit, witnessed by all during his time at St. Sebastian’s. Additionally, the plantings surrounding the khachkar are dedicated in memory of Regina Najarian P’24’25. Her spiritual presence at this site will be a source of light and purpose for all Arrows, now and in the future. In addition to the khachkar, the Fr. John Arens Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of Fr. Arens, adding to the school’s Endowment, enabling St. Sebastian’s to continue to offer need-based financial aid to our families.

St. Sebastian’s is a Catholic independent day school for 380 young men in grades 7 through 12.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
