Researching Your Armenian Roots with George Aghjayan on Zoom

ANDOVER, Mass. — The common misconception that all records related to Armenian heritage have been completely erased has been disproved with the help of social media, DNA testing and crowd-sourced translation projects. Many new Armenian documents are now coming to light. On Tuesday, November 12, in an online program sponsored by Memorial Hall Library, and the Friends of Memorial Hall Library, in Andover, Mass., George Aghjayan will review how available records can help the Armenian community reclaim its identity and find agency in the face of the crimes that misplaced and separated families over the last 125 years.

George Aghjayan has been actively researching Armenian genealogy for several decades. He is the director of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Archives and certificate holder from the Boston University Genealogical Studies Program. After a career in both insurance and finance, Aghjayan retired in 2014 to concentrate on Armenian related research and projects including family history work. He is a frequent contributor to the Armenian Weekly and Houshamadyan.org, and the creator and curator of westernarmenia.weebly.com, a website dedicated to the preservation of Armenian culture in Western Armenia.

The virtual program will be recorded. A link to the recording will be shared with everyone who registers. Register online at https://mhl.libnet.info/event/11792327