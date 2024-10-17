High School in France Named after Missak Manouchian

PARIS — By a unanimous decision of the Council of the Ile-de-France region, the central high school of the city of Châtenay-Malabry near Paris was named after Missak and Meline Manouchian, the Armenian Embassy in France reported on October 15.

This is the first school in France to bear the name of the Armenian hero of the Resistance Movement.

Missak Manouchian’s poems were read out by students of the school. The principal of the school, as well as the teachers of history and philosophy, briefed the younger generation on the goals of the initiative, the need and importance of perpetuating the heroic figures of Manouchian and his comrades-in-arm laid to rest in the Pantheon of the greatest French figures by the decision of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The opening ceremony of the school was also attended by the member of the council of the Ile-de-France region and Mayor of Châtenay-Malabry Carl Segaud, President of the Aude-de-Seine department Georges Sifredi, Prefect of the department, Benoit Trevisan, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian.