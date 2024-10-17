International Law and Artsakh

India has global power aspirations. It is the world’s fifth-largest economy (nominal GDP) that maintains the second-biggest professional army in the world with 1.45 million active military personnel. Even after all this, it will succeed in achieving global power status if it plays a decisive role in solving regional conflicts beyond its immediate neighborhood. The response of India has been less emphatic in the case of the Armenian situation. India can play an important role in ensuring that international law is upheld in Artsakh, and it needs to walk the talk [PM Modi has often talked about India being a land of “Buddha,” not “yuddha” (war)], and start from officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide of the past when Ottomans and Young Turks tried to wipe out Hayastan (Armenia) as a nation from the face of the earth and preventing the ongoing genocide of Armenians and their culture in Artsakh.

Realpolitik versus Law

Before launching the military offensive in 2020, Azerbaijan blockaded the Lachin Corridor; even though the International Court of Justice ordered “unimpeded movement” in both directions Baku conveniently ignored this. Now it is promoting cultural genocide in Artsakh, even though Baku is a party to The Hague Convention of 1954 for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, and on December 7, 2021 the ICJ indicated in its Order that it “shall take all necessary measures to prevent and punish acts of vandalism and desecration affecting Armenian cultural heritage, including but not limited to churches and other places of worship, monuments, landmarks, cemeteries and artefacts.” In this battle between realpolitik and international law, democracies around the world need to decide on which side they are on.

It is disheartening that only 34 countries in the world as of 2023 have recognized the Armenian Genocide as a historically documented fact, and when a substantial repetition of the same is happening in the present, most countries are showing a lack of will and initiative to protect the human rights of the Armenians. The horrible silence of countries with the rule of law on the violence and displacement of ethnic Armenians and the mistreatment of approximately 240 Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees in Azerbaijan raises questions on grand claims of upholding human rights made by these countries primarily from the global north at global forums. This dastardly disregard for the plight of the Armenians is ongoing even though the ICJ ordered Azerbaijan to ‘protect from violence and bodily harm all persons captured in relation to the 2020 conflict who remain in detention.’ New Delhi can make a difference to ensure the accountability of Baku, which has till now blatantly ignored ICJ orders.

Refugee Crisis

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), following the escalation of a decades-long conflict in the region at the end of September 2023, more than 100,000 refugees were forced to flee from their homes to Armenia. Battered refugees from Artsakh in Yerevan are witnesses to the horror unleashed by the Azeris. To get the answer to a profoundly important question, that is, is Baku doing genocide of ethnic Armenians in Artsakh? Readers should read the Genocide Convention of 1948; according to Article 2 of the same, “causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group” constitutes genocide when “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group.”