Hrayr Tovmasyan (Photo Press Service of the Armenian Parliament)
Armenia & Karabakh

Former Constitutional Court Head Convicted In ‘Political Trial’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
22
0

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am) — A court in Yerevan found Hrayr Tovmasyan, the former chairman of Armenia’s Constitutional Court, guilty of charges rejected by him as politically motivated at the end of his marathon trial on Friday, September 20.

Tovmasyan avoided a prison sentence because of the statute of limitations. However, he will likely be ousted from the court if the guilty verdict is upheld by higher courts.

Tovmasyan was indicted in December 2019 after he and most other Constitutional Court justices rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s demands to resign. Pashinyan accused them of maintaining close ties to Armenia’s former government and impeding his “judicial reforms.” His critics countered that he is only keen to purge the judiciary in order to cement grip on power.

Pashinyan and his political team eventually succeeded in significantly changing the court’s composition through constitutional amendments controversially passed by the Armenian parliament in 2020. The amendments forced Tovmasyan to quit as court chairman but remain a judge.

His trial continued in the meantime. It accelerated dramatically in recent weeks as a result of what critics see as heightened government pressure on the presiding judge, Tatevik Grigoryan.

In her verdict, Grigoryan backed prosecutors’ accusations that Tovmasyan had unlawfully privatized an office in Yerevan and forced state notaries to rent other premises “de facto” belonging to him when serving as justice minister from 2010-2014.

“This is not a verdict against me but a step taken on the way to removing another stone from the foundation of justice in our country,” Tovmasyan told reporters. “And this judge has been a false judge through and through.”

She knew from the beginning what decision she was going to make,” he said.

The ruling, Tovmasyan claimed, means that “something bad awaits Armenia, in which the Constitutional Court should be involved.”

The trial prosecutors demanded last month a seven-year prison sentence for Tovmasyan. One of them said he will have to leave the Constitutional Court even if he is convicted by the court but avoids imprisonment.

Tovmasyan’s lawyer, Aram Orbelyan, did not deny this on Friday. He said his client will remain a Constitutional Court judge at least until the ruling comes into force in case of being upheld by higher courts. Tovmasyan confirmed that he will appeal against it.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
