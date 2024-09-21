  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Richard A. Vann
Community

Obituary: Richard A. Vann, Teacher, Humanitarian

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
157
0

METHUEN, Mass. — Richard Alan Vann, beloved father, husband, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully on September 7, after a nearly decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Though his personality was transformed by his illness, Richard’s sweet character and gentle demeanor persisted until the very end. This enabled his wife, Araxie, to care for him in their home in Methuen, MA until the last days of his life.

Richard was born in the Naval Hospital in San Diego, California on September 16, 1952, to Isaiah McPhail Vann Jr., a commander and radar missile guidance expert for the US Navy, and Margaret (Peggy) O’Reilly, a social worker. He spent the earliest years of his life traversing the country’s Naval bases—from Vallejo, California to Bethesda, Maryland — thanks to his father’s sought-after expertise. This early uprooting is perhaps where the seeds for Richard’s lifelong passion for travel were sown.

In 1962, the family, which now included his younger brother James, settled in Wayland, Massachusetts. Richard attended Wayland High School, where he excelled academically and discovered his love for the stage and extraordinary talent for picking up languages. So advanced was his French, that he took part in a student exchange program in Caen, France. One local acquaintance from this time jokingly recalls of his language skills that “his French was better than mine… and I am French!”

After high school, Richard attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine where he majored in French language and education. After college, he received a master’s degree in teaching English as a second language (ESL) at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont (not far from where his elder daughter currently resides). During his time in Vermont, Richard met Araxie Kazandjian at a Russian language summer program hosted by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Araxie was a young woman who had immigrated from Soviet Armenia just four years prior, and who was herself completing a Master’s in Russian Language and Literature. Araxie was instantly drawn to Richard’s magnetic and charismatic personality. She was particularly impressed by his intense curiosity about other cultures and eagerness to learn from those who were different from him. One of many ways he won her heart was by enrolling in Armenian language classes in Watertown, MA to better understand her and communicate with her family. Such was the kind of person he was — someone who happily applied their natural talents to make others feel welcome.

The next few years saw Richard take on many interesting roles teaching foreign students ESL at various academic institutions, including George Washington University, American University, and Catholic University in Washington. He was loved by his students wherever he went. The Director of Admissions at George Washington University once commended his abilities in a recommendation letter: “One of Richard’s outstanding traits as a teacher was his ability to take the well-ordered methodical lesson and bring it to life. … Richard’s attitude towards work is to do a good job and at the same time to enjoy it. He does not accept boredom easily. He has the ability to make even a tedious job more interesting.”

Araxie and Richard were married in 1982 and soon his career brought him to the Washington DC metro area. Araxie was working for the Voice of America, an International Shortwave Radio Broadcasting Federal agency, providing news in 44 languages. In 1989 Richard traded his teaching in academia for more cutting-edge work in corporate consulting at Booz Allen & Hamilton. These were happy and productive years, in the suburbs of Annandale, Virginia where both their daughters were born.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Richard and Araxie gave birth to their first daughter, Anahid (Anna) Catherine Vann, in 1987. Less than two years later, their second daughter, Karine Christina Vann, was born. As two working parents with young children so close in age, the balance between work and family life grew challenging. In 1992 his company offered him the opportunity to make a move to Saudi Arabia to live and work there, Richard and Araxie surprised their friends and family by taking the leap.

In Saudi Arabia, Richard continued his skills as a teacher and linguist providing English language instruction to Royal Saudi Naval personnel. The family looks back on this time as an idyllic and adventurous chapter of their lives, which included travels that spanned the entire globe. Richard’s great joy in life was learning about other countries and cultures, and in 1996 he once wrote to his family and friends in a Christmas letter about his experiences.
“If we didn’t miss our friends and relatives, I would be perfectly happy to celebrate Christmas here in the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia]. …People have lovely parties here, and we certainly don’t have to stand in line at the stores for Christmas gifts.”

In 1998 the family returned to the United States, eventually settling in Fairfax, Virginia, where they resided until Richard retired from Booz Allen in 2012 (following 23 years of service). In retirement, Richard continued to teach and explore community theater. In 2019, he received a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, at which point Araxie and Richard bought a home in Massachusetts’ Merrimack Valley to be closer to family. Though his language skills were fading quickly, his daughter Karine has precious memories of Richard reading children’s books to his first grandson, Tigran, at their home in Arlington, Mass. Richard and Araxie were also pleased to be able to return to their memories in Vermont while visiting their elder daughter Anna, who was continuing Richard’s teaching legacy in developing technical training for Dell Technologies remotely.

Richard was an enthusiastic and lifelong advocate for Armenian culture and history. He was an active member in St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Washington, DC and later, Hye Pointe Armenian Church in Haverhill. He was also involved with the century-old fraternal organization Knights of Vartan, and due to his deep interest and investment in Armenian affairs, was the first non-Armenian member to be initiated.

He leaves behind his loving wife; his daughter Anna; his daughter Karine, her husband Vahe Markosian and their two sons, Tigran and Levon; and his brother James.
Richard was a true humanitarian in the sense that he revered those parts of life that showcase what it means to be human: art, music, theater, language, history. As a linguist and bibliophile, Richard always ensured there were interesting and unusual books from all over the world at his daughters’ bedside tables, which he often read aloud to them at bedtime in their youth, opening their world view from a young age. He brought color and life into every community he was a part of, no matter what language they spoke, their background, or where they came from. Though Alzheimer’s robbed him of his later years, he lived a full and fulfilling life and will be remembered for his welcoming spirit and natural stage presence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe in Haverhill, MA. His funeral service was held there on September 14 after which a graveside service took place at Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland, MA.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Artsakh Was Certainly Not a Dream nor an Illusion: Armenia and Diaspora Cooperating Must Plan Its Resurrection
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.