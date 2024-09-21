Artsakh Was Certainly Not a Dream nor an Illusion: Armenia and Diaspora Cooperating Must Plan Its Resurrection

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
This September 19 marked the sad anniversary of the short-lived glorious independent Artsakh’s tragic end. The purpose of this article is to develop the seeds of a serious and planned strategy in order to put Artsakh on a realistic trajectory towards resurrection, based on the use of all the resources that the Armenian world can provide.
As I was putting down the last words of my thoughts in my draft of this article, I received and read with great interest the most pertinent article that my good friend and international law expert Philippe Raffi Kalfayan had just published in this paper, entitled “Analyzing Legal Options for the Return of Artsakh Armenians, on First Anniversary of Ethnic Cleansing.”
As I have no pretentions of any legal expertise, I was delighted to confirm that my entirely pragmatic approach as a longtime community leader ran on a parallel course fundamentally consistent with Kalfayan’s legal arguments and would benefit from all of Kalfayan’s legal prescriptions. My current article exhorts Armenians to push their efforts further. Examples of conflicts throughout the world indicate that efforts based on mere legal justification do not lead in practice to justice prevailing.
Artsakh was certainly not a mere dream, nor an illusion. Independent Artsakh was a vivid reality which was achieved in 1994. It provided from that moment on, unprecedented stamina, optimism, enthusiasm and national pride for the Armenian world, which lasted for almost three decades. It became a lighthouse radiating pride to all, especially to young Armenians across the planet, in the wake of Armenia’s independence in 1991. Many fiery patriotic songs, dances and poems about Artsakh have filled the classrooms of Artsakh, Armenia and the diaspora’s Armenian schools, and over the years, brought tears to the eyes of thousands at almost any Armenian gathering or event.