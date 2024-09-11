Constantine Orbelian Installed as NYC Opera Executive Director + Music Director

NEW YORK — On September 11, the board of New York City Opera announced the appointment of Constantine Orbelian as the organization’s new Executive Director & Music Director, succeeding General Director Michael Capasso.

“We look forward to this new chapter in New York City Opera’s story,” said Roy G. Niederhoffer, Chairman Emeritus of the Board. “We are grateful to Michael for his time with NYCO, working tirelessly to bring back the company and programming for New York City audiences to enjoy. We are so pleased to have Constantine’s roles expand as the new leader of City Opera – the future looks bright!”

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Executive Director in addition to my current role as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the New York City Opera, a company with such a rich legacy and profound history in the world of music,” said Orbelian.

“This opportunity allows me to blend my passion for artistic excellence with mindful and positive stewardship, ensuring that the cherished traditions of this great institution continue to thrive. Together with this wonderful community, we will embark on a journey that honors the past while boldly shaping the future of this iconic opera company.”

New York City Opera’s 2024-25 season is poised to captivate and inspire with dynamic repertoire that celebrates resilience, history, and community, beginning with a monumental Carnegie Hall concert, Music of Survival, featuring works by Mieczysław Weinberg and Erich Korngold – music born from the crucible of adversity. The company’s commitment to education shines through expanded outreach programs, bringing opera to new generations of K-12 students. The enchanting and wildly popular Bryant Park summer performances will continue to delight thousands of New Yorkers, culminating in a masterful presentation of Mascagni’s rarely performed Isabeau, an exciting co-production with Opera Holland Park that explores themes of love, honor, and sacrifice.

About Constantine Orbelian