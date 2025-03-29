Anna Maxim Discusses Career and Weightlifting Film ‘The Reverse Side of the Medal’

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Actress, director, and scriptwriter Anna Maxim Harutyunyan spoke at the Capitol Theater in Arlington after each of the two screenings of her new film “The Reverse Side of the Medal” (in Armenian with English subtitles) on February 6 and 9, which was organized by the Boston-area Hay Cultural Alliance (HCA).
Later in February, Maxim, as she is now known professionally, gave an interview to the Mirror-Spectator about her career and how she wrote, directed and starred in her latest movie, which won “Best Feature Film” in Toronto’s 2024 Pomegranate Film Festival.
“The Reverse Side of the Medal” is a biopic telling the inspiring story of female Armenian weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan, a native of Gyumri. A world champion who won a gold medal in the 2009 World Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, she was forced to stop competing for seven years after a serious car accident but nevertheless overcame all physical and mental obstacles to win a gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championships in Norway. This is the first major sports drama film made in Armenia.
During the question-and-answer session after one of the screenings, Maxim was asked what led her to choose Avdalyan’s story to turn into a film. She said that she was always involved in sports as an amateur and one day when she experienced a minor injury, she asked her trainer how athletes manage to overcome serious pain to keep competing. At that point, she immediately thought of Avdalyan’s well-known story and saw how it could become a film with universal appeal, since every person has goals and faces obstacles to realizing these goals.
She elaborated that the film has multiple layers and meanings, “but the most important message of the film for me is twofold: first, not to give up, and second, that a person, independent of whether he is a man or woman, should not deprive himself from the possibility of trying. She [Avdalyan] says something in the film which is very precious for me. When her husband asks, ‘are you convinced that you will win,’ she says, ‘I just want to try.’” Maxim said that she felt that people who only live a safe life lose a lot, because great deeds require great risks.
Although the protagonist is a woman, Maxim said, the film’s message applies equally to men and women. “As far as women are concerned, I am not a feminist, and there is no special message directed at women. The protagonist is a person, independent of gender.”