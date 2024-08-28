  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
35

Week

Latest articles of the week
Rear center left, Armenian Honorary Consul Oscar Tatosian with Amb. Lilit Makunts, meeting with Chicago area Armenian youth on August 18
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Armenian Ambassador Makunts Attends Democratic National Convention in Chicago

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
28
0

CHICAGO – From August 18 to 23, Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts was in Chicago, Illinois, to participate in the US Democratic Party’s National Convention. In addition to participating in the main program of the congress, Makunts was present at discussions on domestic and foreign political priorities of the Democratic Party organized for representatives of the diplomatic corps, at which Democratic Party members, congressmen, experts and journalists participated.

Amb. Lilit Makunts speaking at the August 18 evening reception

On the first day of her visit, Ambassador Makunts participated in a meeting together with Armenian Honorary Consul Oscar Tatosian with the youth of the Armenian community of Chicago. During the meeting, ideas were exchanged on Armenia-diaspora relations, including youth programs, the main directions of Armenia-USA bilateral relations and prospects for their development, as well as the question of the security of Armenia in connection with its neighboring countries. Makunts told the youth about Armenian state policies on topics they were interested in. She spoke about the Crossroads of Peace project, as well as projects implemented by high-tech industry and the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia Oscar Tatosian

On the same day in the evening, the office of the Honorary Consul hosted a reception in honor of Makunts, attended by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, elected from Illinois, Armenian parliamentary delegates Sargis Khandanyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan and Sona Ghazaryan, who had come from Armenia to participate in the Democratic National Convention, Armenia’s honorary consuls in Fresno and Ohio, members of the Chicago-area accredited diplomatic corps, representatives of the Armenian community, professional circles and scholars.

Congressman Raja Kirshnamoorthi addressing the reception on the evening of August 18

Tatosian, Krishnamoorthi, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium Paul Van Halteren, and Makunts gave speeches in the official part of the event. In her speech, the ambassador praised the activities of the office of the honorary consulate, expressed her thanks for the warm reception, and touched upon Armenia-diasporan relations, stressing the importance of the involvement of the diaspora’s potential in the development and security of the Republic of Armenia.

Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium Paul Van Halteren

Previously, Makunts also had attended the Republican Party’s National Convention on July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Baku Repeats Precondition for Peace Deal with Yerevan
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.