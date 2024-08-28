Armenian Ambassador Makunts Attends Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO – From August 18 to 23, Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts was in Chicago, Illinois, to participate in the US Democratic Party’s National Convention. In addition to participating in the main program of the congress, Makunts was present at discussions on domestic and foreign political priorities of the Democratic Party organized for representatives of the diplomatic corps, at which Democratic Party members, congressmen, experts and journalists participated.

On the first day of her visit, Ambassador Makunts participated in a meeting together with Armenian Honorary Consul Oscar Tatosian with the youth of the Armenian community of Chicago. During the meeting, ideas were exchanged on Armenia-diaspora relations, including youth programs, the main directions of Armenia-USA bilateral relations and prospects for their development, as well as the question of the security of Armenia in connection with its neighboring countries. Makunts told the youth about Armenian state policies on topics they were interested in. She spoke about the Crossroads of Peace project, as well as projects implemented by high-tech industry and the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office.

On the same day in the evening, the office of the Honorary Consul hosted a reception in honor of Makunts, attended by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, elected from Illinois, Armenian parliamentary delegates Sargis Khandanyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan and Sona Ghazaryan, who had come from Armenia to participate in the Democratic National Convention, Armenia’s honorary consuls in Fresno and Ohio, members of the Chicago-area accredited diplomatic corps, representatives of the Armenian community, professional circles and scholars.

Tatosian, Krishnamoorthi, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium Paul Van Halteren, and Makunts gave speeches in the official part of the event. In her speech, the ambassador praised the activities of the office of the honorary consulate, expressed her thanks for the warm reception, and touched upon Armenia-diasporan relations, stressing the importance of the involvement of the diaspora’s potential in the development and security of the Republic of Armenia.

Previously, Makunts also had attended the Republican Party’s National Convention on July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.