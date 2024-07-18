  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
29

Week

Latest articles of the week

By Astghik Bedevian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Turkey has reportedly banned a cargo plane from flying from Europe to Armenia through Turkish airspace.

Hetq.am reported that a Boeing 777F of Ethiopian Airlines hired by an Armenian cargo company had to turn away from Turkish airspace at the last minute and return to the Belgian city of Liege on July 9. The publication cited a company executive as saying that the plane carried various consumer goods purchased by online shoppers in Armenia as well as neighboring Georgia. Another Ethiopian Airlines jet transported them to Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport on Wednesday, July 10, after choosing a longer transit route through Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government’s Civil Aviation Committee confirmed on July 12 that the Ethiopian-based carrier had prior permission to fly over Turkey. The committee could not say why Turkish aviation authorities revoked it without any explanation.

“It’s not pleasant to hear such news,” Hakob Arshakyan, a deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament, told reporters.

“I don’t know whether it was a political decision or there was a technical problem,” said Arshakyan. He said he hopes that Ankara will remove such hurdles in line with interim normalization agreements with Yerevan reached two years ago.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

One of those agreements called for direct air freight traffic between Armenia and Turkey. It essentially remains on paper only, even though the Turkish government formally allowed cargo shipments by air to and from Armenia in January 2023. Ankara maintains a complete ban on imports of Armenian goods.

Turkey had banned all Armenian aircraft from its airspace in September 2020 three weeks before the outbreak of the Armenian-Azerbaijani war over Nagorno-Karabakh during which Ankara provided decisive military assistance to Azerbaijan.

The ban on Armenian overflights remained in force until the start of normalization talks between the two neighboring states and the resumption of Yerevan-Istanbul flights in early 2022. Even after that, Ankara has periodically banned Armenian carriers from flying over Turkey en route to Europe or the Middle East.

The other Turkish-Armenian agreement reached in July 2022 committed the two sides to opening their land border for holders of Armenian or Turkish diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries. A senior Armenian official complained last month that Ankara has not yet taken any steps to implement it.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders have repeatedly made clear that further progress in the normalization process is contingent on the signing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace accord sought by Azerbaijan. They have also demanded that Armenia open an extraterritorial corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Spirit of Vardavar Celebrated in Wiesbaden
Next Iran Backs Safe Return Of Karabakh Armenians
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.