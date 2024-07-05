Turning the Corner and Moving Forward: Reckoning with the Past and Expectations for the Future

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
In the thirty-three-year history of Armenia’s recovered independence, the last days of June of the current year can be considered the end of a nearly three-year period characterized by tumultuous developments, beginning with the days of the infamous second Artsakh war of 44-days in 2020.
This article attempts a brief and objective analysis of the abovementioned period and the presentation of reasonable expectations for the coming two years, until the general elections expected in Armenia in 2026.
The 44-day war in Artsakh in 2020 with its disastrous outcome revealed that all the regimes following the reestablishment of Armenia’s independence, excluding to some extent the period of first president Levon Ter-Petrosian, are heavily responsible for that sad result. First of all, they have been careless and delinquent regarding their responsibility to provide the motherland uninterruptedly with the means for its own military defense of the highest quality. They are also responsible for being unable in the diplomatic field to realistically assess the loyalty and trustability of its so-called allied countries, in whose assistance they trusted to ensure the defense of their own homeland.
Let us now turn our attention to the three- or four-year period from 2020 to the present.