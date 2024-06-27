New General Manager Blocks ‘Blunt Post with Vic’

By Vic Gerami
I’ve been a longtime programmer for KPFK 90.7 FM (Pacifica Network), am currently on the Board of Directors, and am the Convener of the Programming Oversight Committee. My program, “The Blunt Post with Vic,” is the namesake of my online publication, The Blunt Post. Its focus is news and politics, and I interview members of Congress, governors, mayors, and many other elected officials, dignitaries, and high-profile public figures.
With the invasion of Artsakh in 2020 and the lack of mainstream media coverage, along with general news, I started to include important news about what consequently was the Artsakh Genocide. By then, we had a new Interim General Manager, Michael Novick, who was not too keen on me covering issues important to the Armenian community. He also raised the issue of me posting about related topics on X (Twitter) as I am a content creator for KPFK.
Last November, Novick wanted to move all 8:00 a.m. programs to bring “Democracy Now” back to its original spot. Four other programmers were offered alternate hour-long premium time slots except for me. Instead, he offered me two half-hour time slots on different days; my interviews alone are about 30 minutes. So, half-hour shows would not work.
I asked why the four other programmers were offered prime one-hour time slots, but I was not. But he never answered my question. Months have passed, and I have lost countless opportunities to interview elected officials. Nonetheless, I’ve continued to serve on the board and contribute to the network.
Out of 138 programs, not a single one focuses on issues important to the Armenian community, especially considering the diverse range of programs for other communities in SoCal.