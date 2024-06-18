12 More Armenians Indicted Over Antigovernment Protests

By Gayane Saribekian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Amid strong criticism from human rights groups, Armenian authorities have brought criminal charges against 12 people in connection with June 12’s clashes in Yerevan between riot police and protesters demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Eight of them were remanded in pre-trial custody and two others were placed under house arrest by courts over the weekend.

The Investigative Committee said on Monday, June 17, that one of the suspects was charged with participating in “mass disturbances.” The others are facing accusations of “hooliganism committed in a group” against police officers. The committee indicated that it may well prosecute more supporters of Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the more than month-long anti-government protests.

The law-enforcement agency indicted the 12 men just as it freed without charge all 28 protesters who were arrested on Wednesday on a street adjacent to the Armenian parliament building heavily guarded by security forces. Thousands of Galstanyan supporters gathered there as Pashinyan answered questions from parliamentarians.

During scuffles that broke out there, security forces hurled dozens of stun grenades into the dense crowd, injuring at least 83 people who required medical aid in hospitals. According to law-enforcement authorities, 18 policemen were also hurt.