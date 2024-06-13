  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Former French Premier Jean-Pierre Raffarin, left, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Former French PM Raffarin Visits Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received former Prime Minister of France, President of “Leaders for Peace” organization Jean-Pierre Raffarin on June 11.

Pashinyan welcomed Raffarin’s visit to Armenia and thanked him for his special attention to Armenia-related issues and the situation in Armenia.

Pashinyan praised the “Traveling University of Peace” training course launched in Yerevan at Raffarin’s initiative, aimed at enhancing the abilities of Armenian youth to manage crisis situations.

Raffarin expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality. He mentioned having a meeting with the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal before visiting Armenia. Attal had asked Raffarin to convey his warm greetings to the Armenian prime minister. Raffarin emphasized France’s support for Armenia in overcoming challenges and strengthening democracy. He also discussed the activities and goals of the “Leaders for Peace” organization.

The two exchanged views on the peace treaty and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and other topics.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
