Flood-damaged roads in the north of Armenia
Armenia & Karabakh

Government Continues Work on Flood-Damaged Provinces

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — On June 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ignazio Cassis, the Head of The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, on the situation in Lori and Tavush regions of Armenia following the heavy floods.

Cassis conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and underlined the support of Switzerland for the assessment of the damages. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to his colleague for the quick response and support already provided.

Construction of the railway damaged by floods in Lori and Tavush regions continues, said Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan at the government session.

“There, the works related to the railway continues and are going fast, so that the railway will start working in a day,” said Sanosyan.

In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that Russian partners are carrying out extensive work on the full restoration of the railway.

Earlier, at the session of the Government, Sanosyan said that the damages in different sections of the railway reach about 2 kilometers.

Four pedestrian bridges have already been built in the disaster zone of Lori and Tavush regions, said Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan at the government session.

“Four pedestrian bridges have already been built, which made communication quite easy. Until tomorrow, we will have a temporary bridge for cars, construction is already underway, which is being carried out to restore the connection of seven settlements,” said Sanosyan.

According to the minister, electricity supply, gas supply and water supply in the disaster zone have been restored by 90 percent.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Armenia
