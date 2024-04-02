Pashinyan Warns Karabakh Leaders after Shahramanyan Le Figaro Interview

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lambasted Nagorno-Karabakh’s Yerevan-based leaders for continuing to present themselves as a government in exile and threatened to crack down on them on March 28.

Opening a weekly session of his cabinet, Pashinyan stressed three times that “there can be no government in Armenia apart from the government of Armenia.”

“If somebody in Armenia identifies themselves as a government [in exile,] then it’s a national security problem for Armenia,” he said. “I hope that the existence of that problem will not mean that our [security] bodies have underperformed in their work.”

The warning was clearly addressed to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). In an interview with France’s Le Figaro daily published on March 27, Shahramanyan said that all NKR’s bodies continue to formally operate after fleeing Karabakh along with the region’s entire ethnic Armenian population last September.

“This building where I am receiving you houses the presidential, legislative and judicial offices of Artsakh,” he said. “Lawmakers can meet here to vote.”

Shahramanyan also reiterated that his September 28 decree liquidating the NKR is not valid. He said that he had to sign the decree in order to enable the Karabakh Armenians to safely flee to Armenia amid an Azerbaijani military offensive.