Marking First Year Since Passing of Edmond Y. Azadian

March 25 marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of our senior editorial columnist, Edmond Y. Azadian. He was an active figure in Armenian cultural, political and social life on a global level for many decades. His absence in the pages of this newspaper is palpable; his first-rate geopolitical analysis was an indispensable part of our pages. Of course, his influence extended way beyond this and our Armenian-language sister newspaper, Baikar.

The Mirror-Spectator staff extends their sympathy to all his family, friends and readers on this occasion.