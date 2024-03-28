  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Edmond Y. Azadian
Marking First Year Since Passing of Edmond Y. Azadian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
March 25 marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of our senior editorial columnist, Edmond Y. Azadian. He was an active figure in Armenian cultural, political and social life on a global level for many decades. His absence in the pages of this newspaper is palpable; his first-rate geopolitical analysis was an indispensable part of our pages. Of course, his influence extended way beyond this and our Armenian-language sister newspaper, Baikar.

The Mirror-Spectator staff extends their sympathy to all his family, friends and readers on this occasion.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
