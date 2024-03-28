Two New Members Join Armenian Assembly Board

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America recently welcomed two new Board of Trustees Members, Armine Afeyan and Seta Kiremidjian, who join the following Board Members re-elected for another term: Anthony J. Barsamian, Lisa Kalustian, Van Z. Krikorian, Ani Yeramyan Speirs and Talin Yacoubian.

Afeyan, who resides in Washington, DC, serves as the executive director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, while Kiremidjian, who lives in Miami, is the managing director for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and also serves on the Assembly’s Endowment Committee.

During its February Board meeting, held in conjunction with a special weekend gathering of Assembly Trustees, supporters, and friends, the Board approved the following officers for 2024: Anthony Barsamian, Co-Chair; Van Krikorian, Co-Chair; Carolyn Mugar, President; Oscar Tatosian, Co-Chair elect; Talin Yacoubian, Co-Chair elect; Bianka Kadian-Dodov, Treasurer; and Lisa Kalustian, Secretary. The Co-Chairs elect will begin their terms in 2025, with 2024 serving as a transition year.

Tatosian, President of Oscar Isberian Rugs, and Yacoubian, a partner and founding member of Yacoubian & Power LLP, together, have been involved with the Assembly for decades.

The Board of Trustees Members elected in 2022 continue their four-year term: Valina Agbabian, Bianka Kadian-Dodov, Aram Gavoor, Alex Karapetian, Peter Mirijanian, Carolyn Mugar, Lu Ann Ohanian, David Onanian, Herman Purutyan, Oscar Tatosian, Ani Yeremyan Speirs and Annie Simonian Totah, along with emeritus members Robert A. Kaloosdian and Joyce Philibosian Stein.

“We are pleased to welcome our newest Board Members, Armine and Seta, and congratulate our Co-Chairs elect Oscar and Talin,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian. “As we expand our advocacy efforts and programs, and champion key issues on Capitol Hill, we look forward to a new generation joining the Assembly leadership.”