Archbishop Hovnan Derderian with representatives of ABMDR on March 17, at the Western Diocese.
Community

Archbishop Derderian Praises Work of Bone Marrow Donor Registry

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
15
0

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, March 17, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, blessed the work of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) and offered prayers for ABMDR patients and families.

Derderian delivered his sermon during the Divine Liturgy at Saint Leon Cathedral of the Western Diocese, in Burbank, on the occasion of Advent Sunday (the sixth Sunday of Lent).

Derderian spoke about the life-saving mission of ABMDR as he welcomed volunteers and members of the Board of the organization. The Primate told congregants that the work of ABMDR is as much a God-pleasing mission as a genuinely pan-national cause.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of ABMDR patients, as well as fortitude and forbearance for their families. For a chance to survive their life-threatening illnesses, the Primate said, these patients urgently need to undergo bone marrow stem cell transplantation, which would be possible only if they are matched with bone marrow donors. Given the unique genetic makeup of ethnic Armenians, the Primate explained, having a robust global registry of Armenian donors presents the best chance of finding a match.

Derderian praised the dedication of ABDMR’s volunteers and donors, and reaffirmed the Western Diocese’s strong support of ABMDR’s efforts worldwide. He urged congregants to likewise support the registry, particularly by joining its ranks as potential bone marrow donors.

Following the Mass, Dr. Frieda Jordan said, “My colleagues and I convey our deep gratitude to Archbishop Derderian for his great leadership in facilitating our outreach efforts, and for his steadfast support of our mission as a whole.”

For more information, visit abmdr.am.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
