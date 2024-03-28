Week of Genocide Commemoration Events Planned in RI

PROVIDENCE — On Tuesday, April 16, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee is sponsoring its 24th Annual Armenian Youth Day at the Egavian Cultural Center, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence for children ages 7-14.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. for registration and the program will begin at 9 a.m. It will be an educational and fun day with crafts, baking, and much more.

This year will also include a visit to the Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island (AHARI) museum.

To register, email Jayne Zobian at jayneech@aol.com or Shakay Kizirian at shakay28@cox.net. Register by April 12. Lunch is provided and there is no charge for the day.

On Friday, April 26, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee and Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church Cultural Committee are co-sponsoring a performance of “Mercedes & Zaruhi” by playwright Anush Aslibekyan at Egavian Cultural Center beginning at 7:30pm. Nora Armani will perform as Zaruhi and the play will be in English. Donation $20 ($10 for students) – tickets available at the door.

On Sunday, April 28, the 109th Anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide at the Martyrs’ Monument, North Burial Ground, Providence starting at 12:15 p.m. A service in remembrance of the Holy Martyrs will be held with the participation of clergy and deacons from Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church and the Armenian Evangelical Church.