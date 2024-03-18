NAASR to Host Hybrid Talk by Marc Mamigonian on ‘Armenians in Massachusetts, 1870-1923’

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host a hybrid talk by Marc A. Mamigonian, “Armenians in Massachusetts, 1870-1924: Establishing a Community, Building Institutions,” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7:30 pm Eastern / 4:30 pm Pacific.

Members of the community are invited to attend this final event in series of NAASR programs exploring various aspects of Armenian-American identities, Exploring Hybrid Identities of Armenian-Americans in Mass., which is supported by Mass Humanities under their Expand Massachusetts Stories Initiative.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

In the under-studied area of Armenian-American history, the decades prior to the 1890s are especially murky, as a tiny number of Armenians began to form the basis for what would become a more substantial and established community; although the post-1890s decades are hardly well-documented either. Since history, Armenian-American history included, is more than just a recitation of organizations and entities, but is also made up of the stories of individuals, this presentation will combine family history with the early history of the Armenian-American community in New England and some of its developing institutions as a means to explore the early period of Armenian-American history and identity building in Massachusetts.

Mamigonian is the director of Academic Affairs of the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), based in Belmont, where he has worked since 1998. He is the co-author of the volume Annotations to James Joyce’s Ulysses (Oxford University Press, 2022; with John N. Turner and Sam Slote) and is the editor of the volume The Armenians of New England (2004) and is co-editor with Mary Jane Rein and Thomas Kuehne of Documenting the Armenian Genocide: Essays in Honor of Taner Akçam (2024).

