The Baghramyan statue in Stepanakert, as it was
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijani Government Destroys Soviet Hero Baghramyan’s Statue

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The Azerbaijani regime continues to destroy complexes and monuments related to the Great Patriotic War in occupied Artsakh, the Cultural Ombudsman of Hayk NGO warned on March 10.

“Another victim of the cultural genocide in Azerbaijan was the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union, twice Hero of the USSR Hovhannes Baghramyan,” it said in a social media post on Sunday.

The organization also reported the destruction of a statue representing the image of a traditional Armenian grandmother in the area adjacent to Stepanakert’s Revival Square.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
