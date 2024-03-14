iGorts in Armenia’s Provinces

YEREVAN — The Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs announces the launch of the “iGorts” 2024 program, which invites diasporan Armenian professionals to serve in Armenia’s government for a duration of one year with the intention of developing the public sector, as well as encouraging professional repatriation to Armenia.

The iGorts program has had many successes within the public sector, including the nomination of 3 of the fellows to high-level positions within the government and over a dozen participants who have been recruited as advisors and experts within their respective ministries. For more information about past and current participants visit here.

Applicants have an extraordinary opportunity this year to serve in the region of Shirak, specifically, in the city of Gyumri (known to be Armenia’s city of arts and culture).

The H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, in partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner For Diaspora Affairs, has initiated the ‘iGorts in the regions’ pilot with the belief that iGorts fellows placed in the regions, where the need is greater, will be able to have a more significant impact and rewarding experience.

As a pilot, five (5) fully-funded iGorts fellows will be placed in northern Armenia in the Shirak region to address specific priority needs as identified by state institutions located there. The professional backgrounds to be targeted for these five fellowships include: a) Architect-Engineer, b) Museum Curator, c) Tourism Expert, d) Cultural Events Manager, and e) Dendrologist.

We have already filled the position of Cultural Events Manager and are looking forward to filling the remaining four positions.