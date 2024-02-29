Artsakh Refugees Miss Home, See the Erasure of a Culture

On February 27, the National Assembly of Artsakh, working in exile in Armenia, issued a statement regarding the proposed support programs for compatriots forcibly displaced from Artsakh developed by the Armenian government:

“The plan being discussed in connection with the purchase of housing for the people displaced from Artsakh is unacceptable, which, as a result of the comprehensive political and social discussion of the issue, will obviously not meet the minimum expectations and expectations of our forcibly displaced compatriots.

“Making such decisions will lead to the disappointment and dissatisfaction of our compatriots, as a result of which the emigration and the wave of protests will be stimulated,” the statement reads (https://step1.am/blog/2024/02/28/11792/).”

Lusine Gharakhanyan, the former Minister of Education of Artsakh, also believes that it will be difficult for the Artsakh Armenians to keep their identity, dialect, cuisine and culture.

“The large-scale war instigated by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 and then on September 19, 2023, the forced displacement of Artsakh residents, was 21st-century genocide, which until today, unfortunately, hasn’t received an adequate response,” Gharakhanyan said. “Maybe it is also our fault that we are not fighting in the necessary target audiences. How many pregnant women lost their babies during the [Artsakh] blockade? How many people with diabetes died? There are no statistics on how many children have become mentally ill after being displaced or how many adults have ended up in mental hospitals. We are in a very difficult psychological situation. Sometimes it feels like we’ve fallen into an abyss,” Gharakhanyan tells the Armenian Mirror-Spectator.

She continued, “Along with all these, many other problems arise. For example, the Artsakh dialect. It can only be preserved where it was created, in the landscape where people spoke that dialect. It will not be possible to preserve it in other places, if it is not a settlement where all the Armenians of Artsakh are. It seems that we have adapted [in Armenia], but we are not, we are divided, we are tense. We don’t see any possibility and ways to fight for the physical territory of Artsakh, but at least we have to fight for the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh, no matter how much time it takes.”

She lamented that no systematic programs have been put in place to preserve the culture of Artsakh, which has distinct differences from that of Armenia. “We are experiencing the second stage of ethnocide and genocide. Our children are experiencing the second stage of stress. Thousands of children have suffered psychological shocks and no one is responsible for this. Now those children must find the strength to overcome the dialect barrier here in Armenia, which is also a stress for them. Although we are the same nation, Artsakh had its own peculiarities in terms of traditions and dialect.”

For her, there is only one solution. “We must return to our homeland, which has belonged to our ancestors for thousands of years, where we created our customs, our cuisine. We have our mountain mentality and values,” Gharakhanyan said. “This is about the tragedy of 140,000 people. Each one is an individual story, an individual tragedy. Each of them is a message to the international community that the 21st century is a destructive one. The civilized world should not tolerate this terror against children. The self-determination of the Artsakh people should be respected. and, parallel to it, the right to preserve the identity of the people. We cannot preserve our identity outside our homeland, it will just be a continuation of the same ethnocide,” concluded Gharakhanyan.