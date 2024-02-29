Artsakh Refugees Miss Home, See the Erasure of a Culture

By Marut Vanyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
ABOVYAN, Armenia — Almost every day, those of us from Artsakh forcibly relocated to Armenia attend a funeral ceremony for the Karabakh Armenians here in Armenia. The pain from this situation is especially difficult for the older refugees.
“One dies from a heart attack, another from a stroke,” said Shoushan Hayrapetyan, 50, who has been displaced for the second time. During the 2020 war Azerbaijanis occupied her husband’s village, Aknaghbyur, in Artsakh and her family moved to the capital, Stepanakert. After the September war in 2023, like all the Artsakh Armenians, her family found itself living in Armenia.
She continued, “It’s been a year since my mother’s death. She passed away during the Artsakh blockade [December 2022 through the forcible displacement of the Armenians]. Via the Red Cross we tried to take her body to Artsakh to bury her next to my father in our native village, Vaghuhas, but it didn’t work. Seeing how Azerbaijanis destroy the graves of Armenians, in Karabakh we consider ourself lucky that we buried her here in Armenia. At least we would have a place to go to lay flowers. My mother was an old woman, for better or worse, she lived her life but what about those who lost their 18-20 year-old sons during the war — what will happen to their graves in Artsakh? I can feel their pain, but what can I do?”
A semblance of life goes on. Women hang their laundry to dry in the Hin Parvana hotel in Abovyan, where many forcibly displaced persons from Artsakh live. Each family cooks and sleeps in a single hotel room. The owner of the hotel has assigned each family a room, for which they pay rent each month.