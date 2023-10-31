Tekeyan Continues Artsakh Refugees Aid

Alla Stepanyan is 39 years old. The number of members in her family is ten. They lived together in Artsakh near Martakert district in Mataghis village. After the war they moved to the city of Stepanakert. Alla’s husband was killed in the 44-day war in 2020. Her two sons, Samvel and Arsen, were killed on September 19 this year in local battles.

Now Alla lives with her 62-year-old father, her mother Alvina of the same age, her brother Andranik and his wife Nune, the latter’s children: 8-year-old Kamo, 6-year-old Albina, eleven-month-old Ariana, and Alla’s sister Anahit, whose husband was killed, and their 12-year-old son Vahe.

In this multi-member family, it is very difficult for the children to adapt to their new place of residence. Alla declared, “It is as if people’s souls are there [in Artsakh], while the hearts are here. The day we can take back those lands, not one of us will remain here.”

The nine-member family of 29-year-old Lusine Movsisyan, who is sick and undergoing chemotherapy, lived in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, including her husband Hovhannes, 6-year-old autistic son Levon, 2.5-year-old daughter Marie, her husband’s sister Khasvard (whose husband died on September 20, 2023 during the Azerbaijani invasion), the latter’s son, 5-year-old Hayk, 3-year-old daughter Maria, mother-in-law Alvardi, and 73-year-old father-in-law Vladimir. Now they all live together in the city of Sevan, which is in Gegharkunik Province, Armenia.

Lusine said, “We chose a place that is close to the hospital, because my son and I need to visit the doctor every month. It will be necessary to buy 50,000 drams of medicine every month just for my autistic son, Levon.”

The seven-person family of 36-year-old Gegham Bejanyan lived in Artsakh in Stepanakert. Now Gegham, his wife Valentina, daughters 7-year-old Nune, 6-year-old Katarina, 3-year-old Susanna, son 7-year-old Mihran, and his 72-year-old mother live in Aznvadzor village of Lori Province in a house which is not in good shape. He said, “We left Artsakh with our family and other relatives. We all live in houses close to each other. We will try to adapt and cultivate the land. Of course we don’t expect to live like we did before, but at least we are safe and calm.”