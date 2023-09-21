Evidence of Azerbaijani Aggression Provided by Artsakh TV

STEPANAKERT — Artsakh’s Public TV Company provided video evidence of Azerbaijan’s military aggression against the peaceful people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, or NKR). “This is not an escalation, but a bloody genocide,” NKR’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said in one of the clips. The documented videos from September 19 and 20 reflect clear signs of targeting civilians, including women and children. In one case, the surgeons of Artsakh had to do their work under bombardment, as the patient could not be transported downstairs to the basement.

The video provided by our colleagues at Artsakh TV presents scenes from Stepanakert’s streets, hospitals and an interview with injured doctors and patients of the hospital. A statement by Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender concludes the video.