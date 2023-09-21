Presentation of After the Ottomans to Take Place at NAASR

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a hybrid (in-person and online) program, on the new book, After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience, with Seyhan Bayraktar and Khatchig Mouradian in conversation with Nanore Barsoumian, on Tuesday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) / 4:30 pm (Pacific).

This program will be held at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave. It is free and open to the public. Copies of After the Ottomans will be available for purchase and signing.

It will also be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel. To register go to https://bit.ly/NAASR-9-26-23.

Edited by Kieser, Bayraktar and Mouradian, After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resistance (I.B. Tauris, 2023), presents the work of eleven scholars of history, anthropology, literature, and political science exploring the Ottoman Armenians not only as the major victims of the First World War and the post-war treaties, but also as agents striving for survival, writing history, transmitting the memory and searching for justice.

Bayraktar is PhD-coordinator at the Graduate School of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Zurich. She has a PhD in social sciences from the University of Konstanz (Germany). Her research focuses on the politics of memory and apology and political communication. She is the author of Politik und Erinnerung: Der Armeniermord im türkischen Diskurs zwischen Nationalismus und Europäisierung (Politics and Memory: The Armenian Genocide in Turkish Discourse Between Nationalism and Europeanization) published by transcript 2010.

Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies at Columbia University, and the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress. He also serves as co-principal investigator of the project on Armenian Genocide Denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Study, New York University. Mouradian is the author of the award-winning book The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918.