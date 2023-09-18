Tekeyan Metro LA Members Meet Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian, Attend Game

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seventy Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles chapter members and friends attended the Detroit Tigers versus Los Angeles Angels baseball game at Angel Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Prior to the game, the group met with Perry Minasian, General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels, in the Angels press conference room. Minasian answered many questions, ranging from the current roster of the Angels to recent developments in Artsakh. Minasian emphasized the resilience of the Armenian people and the importance of his Armenian heritage.

