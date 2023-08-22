  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Calling All Christians for Armenia!

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Van Bogosian

We are launching a powerful online campaign, and we need your voice and signature to make a difference. Many of us are familiar with the potential of online platforms like www.change.org, where impactful social, environmental, and political campaigns are fought and won without resorting to violence. In just a short span of time, a campaign that gathers 20,000 signatures can influence the priorities of lawmakers, journalists, and the international media, setting off a ripple effect that reverberates across the world.

What starts as an idea from a keyboard warrior can evolve into a media and political avalanche that shapes history, guided by the support of dedicated activists and friends. Take the example of the Trayvon Martin case in 2012. A Change.org campaign demanding justice for Trayvon gained over 2 million signatures, playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about racial profiling and police violence, and ultimately leading to the arrest of the perpetrator, George Zimmerman.

Similarly, the successful “Save the Bees” campaign tackled the decline in bee populations due to pesticide use and habitat loss. With over 4 million signatures from around the globe, this campaign raised awareness, advocated for stricter regulations on harmful pesticides, and contributed to discussions on sustainable farming practices.

Now, the question is: Can Armenians replicate this success to advocate for the lives and self-determination of our brothers and sisters in Artsakh under siege?

The answer is a resounding YES. While a petition to the UN General Assembly or the Communist Party of China might not yield immediate results, imagine the impact of 40,000 or 400,000 signatures calling on American Christian Friends of Israel to wield their influence for the sake of over 130,000 undernourished Christians in Artsakh.

For decades, American Christians, particularly Evangelicals, have shown unwavering support for Israel’s fulfillment of Biblical prophecies in Judea and Samaria. As an Armenian Evangelical, I believe the time is ripe for the organization ‘Christians United for Israel’ to demonstrate its commitment to Christian unity by standing up for Israel to follow God’s commandments.

We cannot sacrifice Armenia, the tender lamb, for the sake of a fleeting alliance with the wolf Azerbaijan. Just as the Prophet Nathan reproached King David, we must remind Netanyahu that Israeli weapons have murdered thousands and devastated hundreds of Christian churches, schools, and nurseries throughout Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in just three years.

It’s imperative for every Armenian Christian to add their signature to this letter and rally others — friends, colleagues, neighbors, and compassionate individuals alike — to join our cause. Every single signature counts! The more we gather, the higher we rise on the agenda of ‘Christians United for Israel.’ And the more effectively Israel will curb the military power of the Caucasian despot, Ilham Aliyev.

Your signature can make a difference, your efforts can change lives. Let’s come together as Christians for Armenia and amplify our impact. Sign now and share widely!

SIGN HERE: https://chng.it/4rvZpJ5knC

(Van Bogosian is a software expert in Bonn.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
