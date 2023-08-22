Calling All Christians for Armenia!

By Van Bogosian

We are launching a powerful online campaign, and we need your voice and signature to make a difference. Many of us are familiar with the potential of online platforms like www.change.org, where impactful social, environmental, and political campaigns are fought and won without resorting to violence. In just a short span of time, a campaign that gathers 20,000 signatures can influence the priorities of lawmakers, journalists, and the international media, setting off a ripple effect that reverberates across the world.

What starts as an idea from a keyboard warrior can evolve into a media and political avalanche that shapes history, guided by the support of dedicated activists and friends. Take the example of the Trayvon Martin case in 2012. A Change.org campaign demanding justice for Trayvon gained over 2 million signatures, playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about racial profiling and police violence, and ultimately leading to the arrest of the perpetrator, George Zimmerman.

Similarly, the successful “Save the Bees” campaign tackled the decline in bee populations due to pesticide use and habitat loss. With over 4 million signatures from around the globe, this campaign raised awareness, advocated for stricter regulations on harmful pesticides, and contributed to discussions on sustainable farming practices.

Now, the question is: Can Armenians replicate this success to advocate for the lives and self-determination of our brothers and sisters in Artsakh under siege?

The answer is a resounding YES. While a petition to the UN General Assembly or the Communist Party of China might not yield immediate results, imagine the impact of 40,000 or 400,000 signatures calling on American Christian Friends of Israel to wield their influence for the sake of over 130,000 undernourished Christians in Artsakh.