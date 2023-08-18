  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Rouben Galichian
The Aghdam-Stepanakert Alternative?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Rouben Galichian

During the UN Security Council’s presentation, Armenia’s representatives were well aware that Azerbaijan was going to present the Aghdam-Stepanakert road as an alternative to the Lachin or Kornidzor corridor, yet did not offer detailed explanation to pre-empt this offered “alternative” and expose its fallacy.

As the public at large would fall into the trap of accepting this alternative, allow me to expose its fallacy.

1 -The corridor agreed upon in the November 9, 2020 Agreement is an actual corridor, which was going to be five kilometres wide and under the control of the Russian peacekeepers. Only part of it was going to pass through Azerbaijani territory, after going out of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh to reach Kornidzor. This is about 10 kilometres.

Thus, the road from Kornidzor to Stepanakert would be about 80 km long, connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

2 – The offered alternative Stepanakert-Aghdam road connects Nagorno-Karabakh ONLY to Azerbaijan, thus removing the Armenian connection from Nagorho-Karabakh leaving them to the mercy of Azerbaijan, which all are aware of its in-depth meaning.

3 – If the suggested, so-called “alternative” is the Aghdam-Stepanakert road, then in order to reach Kornidzor in Armenia, the travellers or the goods will have to travel from Aghdam to the Kornidzor border passing from Aghdam to Martuni, then to Fuzuli, Jubrayil, Birinji Aghali an then Kornidzor – a distance of over 220 km inside Azerbaijan. What will the fate of these goods or travellers be, is the will and whim of the Azerbaijani forces, who have so far proven themselves to be completely unreliable!

Goods and travellers from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, instead of the 80 km via the Lachin corridor, now have to travel the same road in reverse, once again passing over 220 km through Azerbaijan, thus negating the November 2020 Agreement.

The aim of Azerbaijan by offering the Aghdam-Stepanakert road first of all is negating their own undertaking to provide access through the Lachin corridor, and cut Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia, thus, making them to rely on the mercy of Azerbaijan regarding the provision of all food, medicine and other goods.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
