The Aghdam-Stepanakert Alternative?

By Rouben Galichian

During the UN Security Council’s presentation, Armenia’s representatives were well aware that Azerbaijan was going to present the Aghdam-Stepanakert road as an alternative to the Lachin or Kornidzor corridor, yet did not offer detailed explanation to pre-empt this offered “alternative” and expose its fallacy.

As the public at large would fall into the trap of accepting this alternative, allow me to expose its fallacy.

1 -The corridor agreed upon in the November 9, 2020 Agreement is an actual corridor, which was going to be five kilometres wide and under the control of the Russian peacekeepers. Only part of it was going to pass through Azerbaijani territory, after going out of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh to reach Kornidzor. This is about 10 kilometres.

Thus, the road from Kornidzor to Stepanakert would be about 80 km long, connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

2 – The offered alternative Stepanakert-Aghdam road connects Nagorno-Karabakh ONLY to Azerbaijan, thus removing the Armenian connection from Nagorho-Karabakh leaving them to the mercy of Azerbaijan, which all are aware of its in-depth meaning.