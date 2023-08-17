Some Popes Are More Christian than Others

Pope Bergoglio doesn’t have the excuses Pope Pacelli had. Pacelli grew up in an era when being Jewish amounted, according to ecclesiastical doctrine, to complicity in deicide. Moreover, he feared communism and, having served as a nuncio in Germany, overestimated the ethics of German “Kultur.”

Does Bergoglio have similar excuses? Absolutely not! Born and raised in Argentina, he knows very well that Armenians are not an exotic mountain people as many Westerners wrongly believe. He knows that Armenians are hardworking, honest individuals with a deep Christian faith.

So, what explains his silence? Does he fear jeopardizing the Vatican’s access to generous donations by Aliyev and the Azerbaijani First Lady? Does he fear jeopardizing his friendship to Islamic despots? Or perhaps, more trivially, does he not feel like raising his voice to denounce a humanitarian calamity that doesn’t receive the same kudos as his crusade in support of immigrant-boat landings in Southern Europe?

Whatever the reason, the lack of good faith in the Curia of Bergoglio is undeniable. Please read this Catholic news report, which tries to present Cardinal Parolin’s mission to Baku and Yerevan as a paragon of discreet humanitarian diplomacy.

The hypocrisy is evident. Just take a look at the itinerary of His Eminence’s trip to understand that his efforts are primarily aimed at appeasing Aliyev and his associates. There is no other explanation for Cardinal Parolin choosing to visit Baku before Yerevan.

A true friend of the Armenians and a Christian worthy of the name would have visited Armenia first, seen the suffering of his Christian brethren, and then expressed indignation and outrage toward the Vatican’s ally Aliyev. By choosing to visit Baku first, Cardinal Parolin gives the impression of trying to mediate between the Armenians and Aliyev, by ensuring Aliyev’s hollow promises are conveyed by Vatican diplomats to the Armenian government.