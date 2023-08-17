Some Popes Are More Christian than Others

By Aro Hovsepyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
I want to emphasize that, although I was born and raised Catholic, I am no longer one.
It is often heard that Pope Pius XII, colloquially known as Pope Pacelli did not do enough to save Jews and Gypsies during World War II from Nazi persecution.
In my humble opinion, Pope Francis or Pope Bergoglio is even more complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Armenian people in Nagorno-Karabakh, historically known as Artsakh by the Armenians.
First and foremost, the Vatican’s silence regarding the ongoing genocide siege is deafening. Pope Bergoglio, who never misses an opportunity to denounce all forms of racism and discrimination against Muslims, has never raised his voice against the Azerbaijani dictator Aliyev or the crimes committed by his regime against his Armenian brethren.