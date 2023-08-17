  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Empty shelves at a grocery store in Stepanakert, July 18, 2023 as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
Armenia & Karabakh

A Person Died from Starvation in Artsakh

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — According to the information received by the Human Rights Defender’s Office and the research conducted by its Staff, a resident of Stepanakert, K. Hovhannisyan, born in 1983, died  this week as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination and the death certificate of Hovhannisyan, his death resulted from: “severe alimentary dystrophy (general exhaustion due to prolonged and incomplete intake of nutrients, edema, disorder of all forms of metabolism with organ changes and their functional disorders), cachexia, protein-energy deficiency and … chronic malnutrition”.

The catastrophic consequences of the ongoing 8-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan are more than noticeable and tangible in the public health sector, which primarily affect the health situation of the most vulnerable groups of the society – children, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, people with disabilities and older persons.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
