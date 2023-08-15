Tekeyan School in Beirut Carries on Mission in Difficult Situation

BEIRUT — The once-mighty Armenian diasporan community of Lebanon has suffered greatly as a result of the nonstop onslaught on the country’s economy. While many have left to seek a better life abroad, others have stayed put and are trying to make life better for their fellow citizens there.
And what better way to help the Armenian community than to steward its youngest by offering them a good education for free?
That is exactly what the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Vahan Tekeyan School, located in the Bourdj Hammoud neighborhood of Beirut, is trying to do.
The school is one of several around the world that the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) has sponsored. In the past three years alone, the board has raised and given about $125,000 to the school,
Two people making decisions for the school are Annie Lachinian-Magarian, chair of the school’s Board of Trustees, and the principal, Sevana Semerdjian Darakjian.
In an interview in July, the two described the struggles they are facing as well as the strides they are making.