Students at the Beirut Vahan Tekeyan School
TCA New York Chapter Donates $5,600 to Beirut School

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — The continuously growing socio-economic crisis in Lebanon is negatively affecting various Lebanese organizations and ventures, one of them being the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s beloved Vahan Tekeyan Middle School in Beirut.

The Vahan Tekeyan School, which enjoys the privilege of being supported morally and financially by the Tekeyan Cultural Association, continues to navigate in this ever-changing situations. The school is able to maintain its educational activities thanks to dedicated and generous donors.

The administration and the Board of Trustees announced this week that the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York has donated $5,600 for the continuity of the school and to help sustain its immense needs.

To help with the effort in Beirut, donate at the following link: https://givebutter.com/bXn8Lm

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LebanonUSA
