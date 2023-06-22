UN Human Rights Head Asks Azerbaijan to Open Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The 53rd session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations was convened in Geneva on June 19, under the second item of the agenda, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk presented a report on the current situation of human rights in the world.

Referring to the South Caucasus region, he called on Armenia and Azerbaijan, in particular, to anchor peace efforts on human rights. The commissioner emphasized the importance of free and safe movement through the Lachin Corridor and he need to avoid any humanitarian impact on civilians.

Türk noted that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has sought for years sought access to areas under the effective control of de facto authorities in the South Caucasus region. People are being made more vulnerable by the absence of regular monitoring by, and contact with, the UN’s human rights machinery. Access would enable us to conduct human rights assessments and address people’s needs, as well help build confidence.