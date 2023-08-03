  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
31

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armen Smbatyan (left) and Sergei Smbatyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Ex-Diplomat, Top Conductor Arrested Over ‘Large-Scale Fraud’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
57
0

By Naira Bulghadarian

A former diplomat and his son running Armenia’s leading classical music orchestra were arrested at the weekend on fraud charges denied by them.

The accusations stem from the privatization in 2012 of a 300-square-meter plot of land in downtown Yerevan by a company allegedly controlled by Armen Smbatyan, a former Armenian ambassador to Israel and Russia, and Sergei Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor-General, the company bought the land for 170 million drams (now equivalent to $435,000) in return for a pledge to build a cultural center there as well as a new concert hall and central heating system for an adjacent music school It constructed a 17-story office building instead, causing the state almost 1 billion drams ($2.6 million) in “damage,” the law-enforcement agency claimed in a statement.

A court in Yerevan promptly agreed to remand both men in pre-trial custody. Their lawyer, Yervand Varosyan, dismissed the “absurd” charges on Monday, likening them to an “artistic work transcending all bounds of imagination.” Varosyan also argued that the Armenian statute of limitations for the crime allegedly committed by the Smbatyans has expired.

The prosecutors also implicated Hasmik Poghosyan, a fugitive former culture minister, in the alleged fraud. They said that Poghosyan, who served as minister from 2006-2016, gave the green light to the privatization deal despite being aware of the Smbatyans’ real intentions.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Poghosyan has been on the run since being charged in late 2020 with abusing his position to privatize a historic Yerevan building in a complex fraud scheme allegedly facilitated by Armen Smbatyan. The latter posted bail and avoided arrest at the time.

A musician by education, the older Smbatyan was the rector of Yerevan’s Komitas State Conservatory from 1995-2002. He served as ambassador to Russia in the following years.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Broma Bakery’s Rhubarb Almond Honey Cake
Next Ambassador Power Raises Concerns about Food Insecurity in Artsakh
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.