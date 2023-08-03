Broma Bakery’s Rhubarb Almond Honey Cake

“This pairing, ruby red stalks of rhubarb with wildflower honey and almond flour, is a total winner. It’s my favorite type of dessert to make: one that’s simple and made in one bowl, but that looks rustically beautiful and tempting you to devour it. Rhubarb is one of my favorite things to bake with. The color makes you instantly happy. The versatility makes it so each dish is unique and special. And the flavor lends itself to a variety of pairings. One thing that makes this cake such a knock-out is the use of Bob’s Red Mill almond flour. It changes the texture just slightly from a 100% all-purpose flour cake, giving the cake added moisture. I also love the size of the almond flour bags that Bob’s has. I find that I go through almond flour so quickly, so the larger bags are ideal for me,” says Sarah Fennel. She is the successful blogger, photographer, writer, and baker at Broma Bakery. She also works in marketing, and has held a variety of positions in the food industry in Boston, New York, and Ann Arbor. She has amassed more than 600,000 followers on her Broma Bakery Instagram account. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan.
This honey almond rhubarb cake is tender, moist and the perfect quick cake to whip together for any party or celebration.
Ingredients:
For the rhubarb:
7 stalks rhubarb (on the thinner side)
1/4 cup granulated sugar