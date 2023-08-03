  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Recipes

Broma Bakery’s Rhubarb Almond Honey Cake

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
208
0

“This pairing, ruby red stalks of rhubarb with wildflower honey and almond flour, is a total winner. It’s my favorite type of dessert to make: one that’s simple and made in one bowl, but that looks rustically beautiful and tempting you to devour it. Rhubarb is one of my favorite things to bake with. The color makes you instantly happy. The versatility makes it so each dish is unique and special. And the flavor lends itself to a variety of pairings. One thing that makes this cake such a knock-out is the use of Bob’s Red Mill almond flour. It changes the texture just slightly from a 100% all-purpose flour cake, giving the cake added moisture. I also love the size of the almond flour bags that Bob’s has. I find that I go through almond flour so quickly, so the larger bags are ideal for me,” says Sarah Fennel. She is the successful blogger, photographer, writer, and baker at Broma Bakery. She also works in marketing, and has held a variety of positions in the food industry in Boston, New York, and Ann Arbor. She has amassed more than 600,000 followers on her Broma Bakery Instagram account. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

This honey almond rhubarb cake is tender, moist and the perfect quick cake to whip together for any party or celebration.

Ingredients:

For the rhubarb:

7 stalks rhubarb (on the thinner side)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice

 

For the cake:

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

3/4 cup wildflower honey

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups Bob’s Red Mill all-purpose flour

3/4 cup Bob’s Red Mill almond flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation:

On a large sheet pan, toss rhubarb to coat in sugar, orange zest, and orange juice. Let sit while you make your cake.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9 x 13 baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, eggs, both sugars, honey, orange juice, orange zest, almond extract, and vanilla extract. Fold in all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, stirring until just combined.

Cut rhubarb stalks to size so they fit the entire length of the 9 x 13 baking pan. Cut the remaining/leftover stalk pieces into 1/2 inch pieces. Fold pieces into cake batter.

Spoon cake batter into prepared pan. Top with the longer rhubarb stalks.

Bake cake for 30-35 minutes, or until just golden brown. Allow to cool completely before serving.

This post is sponsored by Bob’s Red Mill. Thank you for continuing to support the brands who help make Broma possible.

For this recipe, see: https://bromabakery.com/rhubarb-almond-honey-cake/

For Broma’s Complete Recipe Index, go to: https://bromabakery.com/recipe-index/

For Sweet Tooth, The Baking Series, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2ga3vH2yDs

For Strawberry Rhubarb Bakewell Tart & a weekend in Detroit, see https://bromabakery.com/strawberry-rhubarb-bakewell-tart-a-weekend-in-detroit-with-tillamook-kroger/

Check Broma Bakery regularly for numerous recipes (mostly desserts) and beautiful food photos. Shop for everything from cookbooks to your favorite home decor items – you’ll also find a curated section of Broma favorite lifestyle items from around the web at: https://bromabakery.com/shop-home/

Watch as Sarah Fennel from Broma Bakery helps you step up your cookie
decorating skills. She chats about all things baking and recipe development,
with a few of your favorite cookies. Watch on YouTube at:
https://www.youtube.com/@bromabakery

Broma Bakery’s Sarah Fennel

 

Connect at:

https://bromabakery.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bromabakery

https://www.instagram.com/bromabakery/

https://twitter.com/bromabakery

https://www.pinterest.com/bromabakery/

https://thefeedfeed.com/bromabakery

https://www.bostonmagazine.com/property/2022/08/25/sarah-crawford/

https://www.hourdetroit.com/restaurants-food/foodtography-101/

https://www.michigandaily.com/arts/broma-bakery-style-food/

