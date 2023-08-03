Broma Bakery’s Rhubarb Almond Honey Cake

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

3/4 cup wildflower honey

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups Bob’s Red Mill all-purpose flour

3/4 cup Bob’s Red Mill almond flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation:

On a large sheet pan, toss rhubarb to coat in sugar, orange zest, and orange juice. Let sit while you make your cake.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9 x 13 baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, eggs, both sugars, honey, orange juice, orange zest, almond extract, and vanilla extract. Fold in all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, stirring until just combined.

Cut rhubarb stalks to size so they fit the entire length of the 9 x 13 baking pan. Cut the remaining/leftover stalk pieces into 1/2 inch pieces. Fold pieces into cake batter.

Spoon cake batter into prepared pan. Top with the longer rhubarb stalks.

Bake cake for 30-35 minutes, or until just golden brown. Allow to cool completely before serving.

This post is sponsored by Bob’s Red Mill. Thank you for continuing to support the brands who help make Broma possible.

