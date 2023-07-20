Knights and Daughters of Vartan Host Grand Convocation in Boston

The Grand Convocation’s first social event was a reception Thursday evening in the hotel’s lounge, hosted by Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian and Grand Chairwoman Gloria Korkoian.

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan got to business on Friday morning with official proceedings in their meeting rooms. In separate gatherings, delegates from each organization discussed and voted on measures and appropriations that would affect the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and the people they serve in the year ahead. It was not all business for members of The Daughters of Vartan, who at midday on Friday held their annual luncheon, featuring an 80th birthday celebration for Grand Chairwoman Gloria Korkoian. The ladies of Arpie Otyag in Boston and Tzouig Otyag in Merrimack Valley presented Korkoian with a large white birthday cake and an even larger birthday card signed by everyone at the gathering. Among those was Knights of Vartan Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian, who stopped by briefly to offer birthday greetings and to thank his friend for her hard work and dedication in leading the Daughters of Vartan during the last two years.

The party, however, wasn’t over yet. In her thank you remarks to her sisters in the Daughters of Vartan, Korkoian quoted the lyrics to the song Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield. They began with the words, “I am unwritten. Can’t read my mind. I am undefined. I’m just beginning. The pen’s in my hand. The ending unplanned.” Unknown to the Grand Chairwoman, as she was reciting the lyrics, someone found a recording of the song and began playing it when she finished. Within moments, the function room became a dance floor as the Daughters got up from their seats and moved to the beat of the music.

The dancing would continue that night following the afternoon meetings. Vocalist Elie Berberian from Montreal and his band serenaded the gathered. He then picked up the tempo, and within moments, the dance floor, bathed in colored lights, was filled from one end to the other. It would stay that way for the rest of the evening.

The final day of the Grand Convocation was one of ceremony and festivity. Following the morning meetings, The Knights of Vartan were invited to join the Daughters and attend the Installation of the incoming Grand Chairwoman, Nancy Berberian Thompson, and her council. The afternoon session began with a presentation by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Liaison Gohar Palyan, who had traveled from Yerevan for the occasion. Using visuals, she updated the membership of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan on the progress of some of their ongoing humanitarian projects in Armenia. She also gave the audience a glimpse and answered questions about the new interactive website.

The official activities concluded with installing the new Grand Council. That evening, the 2023 Grand Convocation ended with a gala banquet in the Eden Vale Ballroom. Once the dignitaries at the head table were seated, Master of Ceremonies David Medzorian introduced vocalist Alla Petrosyan, who sang the American and Armenian national anthems and two ballads later in the program. Following the invocation by Former Commander Rev. Stephan Baljian of Arakadz Lodge, Grand Convocation Committee Chairman Nelson Stepanian introduced those at the head table. He then thanked the members who had helped plan this year’s gathering.