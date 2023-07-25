One Day in Life during the Blockade

My day begins with gratitude to the Lord for the fact that despite the hardships and trials, the war and the blockade, the night passed relatively peacefully, and I woke up not in a basement where we hid from bombings, not abroad, but at home in my own bed. And I am also grateful that my loved ones are alive.

If there is electricity, I brew myself some black coffee (without sugar, as sugar has been unavailable for a long time), which I stocked up on during the early days of the blockade, and then I boil hot water for my family in a thermos. But electricity has become a luxury in recent times, and there has been no gas for a long time. So, more often than not, I go to work without having my favorite coffee, comforting myself with the thought that I’ll have it with my colleagues during a break. But even at work, there is often no electricity. Never mind the coffee, the absence of electricity during classes means a return to the classical teaching methods of our ancestors when the word of the teacher became paramount again. And it’s crucial that this word be the right one. No matter how difficult it may be for a teacher or lecturer, students should hear words of hope and faith in their speech, not despair and melancholy.

I return home from work on foot since there’s no point in waiting for a minibus. Due to the lack of fuel, minibuses are infrequent, and taxis are also scarce. In general, I enjoy walking through our cozy city, but not in the snow or heavy rain, and this year the rains have been plentiful. They say it’s good because it supports our small dying power plant, which has become our sole source of light and warmth.

On my way home, I try to do some shopping, to buy whatever products are still available in stores. The most common question among my fellow citizens, when they enter grocery stores, is: “Do you have anything left in terms of food?” And lately, more and more often, the answer from the sellers is negative, and the forgotten Soviet word “to obtain”[1] has quickly replaced the word “to buy” in our blockade vocabulary. Stores open out of habit, just so that the population can purchase bread, which is available but with interruptions. Before, there used to be dairy products, but for over a week now, they are gone, packaging has run out, and there is no fuel to deliver goods to different locations.

My route back home often takes me by meat shops. There are many people in the city who ask for leftover meat, and the butchers know them by face; they know they are the dog owners. Even the four-legged residents of Artsakh bear the hardships of the blockade. However, I don’t have a dog, I am simply a volunteer, helping with other city residents at the first shelter for stray animals, which was opened shortly before the blockade. Thanks to financial aid from our friends in the diaspora and beyond, the shelter is still holding up. Many people in the city don’t understand us. They reproach us for thinking about animals instead of focusing on people in our difficult situation. How can I explain to them that we are precisely thinking about people and trying to preserve their humanity?

Returning home, I try not to encounter familiar faces, because every conversation about everyday matters will inevitably be followed by the question: “What do you think will happen to us next?” Well, how can I know the answer to that question? But overall, I like how our people are holding on, trying not to despair, and even making jokes about our strange situation.