Armenia Wins 5 Medals at International Physics Olympiad

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian school students have earned 5 medals, including 1 silver and 4 bronze, at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 10-17, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on July 17.

The team, who can be seen in the picture above, includes Hovsep Karapetyan, a 12th-grade student from the high school of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, who won a silver medal, while PhysMath School students Areg Barseghyan, Maria Arakelyan, Vyacheslav Petrosyan (all 12th graders) and Arsen Aghayan (11th grader) bagged bronze medals.

The team was led by PhysMath School teachers Bilor Kurghinyan and Hrant Topchyan.

The Armenian school students had won 3 bronze medals and 2 commendation letters at the previous Physics Olympiad.