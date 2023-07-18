We Are Guilty Collectively: If We Do Not Act Now for Artsakh, Then When?

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka
I can hardly imagine that there is today a single conscious Armenian, aware of the desperation of the blockaded population of Artsakh, who does not develop a profound feeling of helplessness and guilt.
Let us realize that while facing such a calamity, for all practical purposes, we are sitting idle and are not participants in any meaningful shape or form in any consequential activity of help to some 120,000 of our brothers and sisters, children, adults, sick or elderly, subjected to an open and obvious act of genocide in their ancestral homeland.
The so-called civilized world, from East to West, is playing a game of ineffective and half-hearted meetings, declarations, resolutions, and appeals, all directed to an unrepentant Azerbaijan and its leader Ilham Aliyev who openly and blatantly makes a joke of all such manifestations.
Aliyev is pursuing an obvious and vengefully sadistic strategy, consisting of subjecting an entire population to a slow process of strangulation, until it inevitably gives up and accepts defeat, followed by a historically demonstrated and predictable process of physical ethnic elimination.