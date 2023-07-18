We Are Guilty Collectively: If We Do Not Act Now for Artsakh, Then When?

Dear fellow Armenians across the world, including our motherland Armenia, facing this tragedy that a precious part of our nation is living through, let us have the courage to first ask ourselves, including the Armenian authorities, all organizations, and individuals of the diaspora across the globe, the following inevitable question, and then equally have the courage to answer honestly: Have we so far pulled together all our means and forces together, to rush to the rescue of our nation?

The resounding answer to this unforgiving question, is an embarrassingly negative and very clear NO.

To emphasize further this embarrassing answer, let me ask further, today, as we have some eight million or more Armenians comfortably living across the world, in a resourceful diaspora, and a fully independent motherland Armenia, which itself is a full-fledged member of the United Nations organization, as we allow ourselves to remain in this sinful insensitive lethargy, how dare we blame the so called “civilized world” back in 1915, for not having lifted a finger to help our ancestors and save them from the genocidal hands of these same Turkish murderous hangmen?

Fellow Armenians, we need urgently and without delay, collectively to stand up and be counted for effective and forceful actions that we must be taking without delay, to come to the rescue of our Artsakhtsi population.

Never mind those endless “top level meetings,” involving Nikol Pashinyan, Aliyev, Charles Michel or whoever, which do not provide any medicine or food to the sick and starving Artsakhtsis. We just learned that after the last such inconclusive meeting in Brussels on July 15, there is again a sheepish next one being planned in the fall in Grenada.

This amounts simply to an international shameless abuse of credibility to which Armenians are continuing to be subjected!