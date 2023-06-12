Sam Kbushyan Enters Race for LA City Council

By Vic Gerami

LOS ANGELES — Longtime public servant, advocate, and non-profit board member, California State Commissioner Sam Kbushyan this month launched his campaign for Los Angeles City Council District 2 to replace Council President Paul Krekorian, who cannot seek another term due to term limits.

He has already raised $150,000 from 230 small business owners and neighborhood leaders.

Council District 2 includes the Los Angeles neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Toluca Lake, Valley Glen, Valley Village, and Van Nuys.

Kbushyan is a zero-generation American. He was just a child when his parents moved to the United States from Armenia and settled in Los Angeles. Like most immigrants, his parents struggled to raise three kids, learn English, and adapt to their new homeland. Life was challenging at the time. His mother was a school teacher, and his dad was a small business owner. They worked around the clock to ensure a promising future for their children.

He and his brothers attended public schools, and he attended Valley College in Valley Glen right after high school. He got active in college and eventually became the Student Body President at Valley College. Later, he became the Commissioner of Political Affairs at California State University Los Angeles, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He went on to complete his graduate degree at Northeastern University in Boston.