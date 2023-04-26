LA Councilmember Nithya Raman Issues Statement on Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

LOS ANGELES – Yesterday, Councilmember Nithya Raman delivered a speech at the annual Armenian Genocide Rally and Commemoration hosted by the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), and issued the following statement after the event.

“This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide — one of the darkest chapters in human history. Between 1915 and 1923, more than 1.5 million Armenians were systematically massacred and deported from their ancestral lands by the Ottoman Empire. The survivors faced unspeakable horrors and hardships, but demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage. They rebuilt their lives and communities in cities like Los Angeles, finding refuge here to preserve their rich culture and heritage.

“I also stand in solidarity with the Armenians of Artsakh, who have been subjected to a nearly five-month-long brutal blockade by Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey. 120,000 Armenians — including 30,000 children and 20,000 seniors — are under the threat of violence and expulsion from their ancestral homelands. I join my Armenian brothers and sisters in urging the leadership of the United States to use all available tools to force Azerbaijan to end the illegal blockade and its hostility towards Artsakh and Armenia.

“The Armenian Genocide is not only a tragedy of the past but also a lesson for the present and the future. It reminds us of the dangers of hatred, intolerance, and indifference and the need to stand up against any form of oppression and violence. It also compels us to honor the memory of those who perished by demanding justice and reparations. by preventing future ethnic cleansing and genocide, we will bring true meaning to the phrase ‘never again.’”