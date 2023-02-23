Turkey Earthquake: Deadly New Tremor Traps People under Rubble

Shortly after the earthquake, officials issued more than 100 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in the quake, a move that some saw as an attempt to divert overall blame for the disaster.

Antakya, the capital of Turkey’s Hatay Province, was one of the places hit most severely by the February 6 earthquake

In the city of Adana, the latest earthquake drove people to a volleyball center that had been converted into a rescue center following the first earthquake.

The authorities have told the BBC they believe as many as 600 people may have arrived overnight — seeking a sturdy, ground-level building in which to take shelter.

When the quake struck, people were reported to have run out into the streets rather than staying put, reflecting the fact that there is still significant fear two weeks after the initial disaster.

In Syria, some 470 injured people are said to have visited hospitals after Monday’s quakes, which were also reportedly felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

In a visit to Turkey on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $100 million (£83m) in humanitarian aid, saying that America would help with earthquake recovery “for as long as it takes”.

Armenian Community

The Armenian-populated Kessab Armenian Church of Saint Astvatsatsin in Syria was again damaged as a result of the earthquake on February 20. This is reported in the article published by Gandzasar daily.

Surb Astvatsatsin church, already damaged by the February 6 earthquake, has been damaged again, the newspaper reported.

In addition, the only remaining Armenian village in Turkey – Vakifli – suffered extensive damages in the latest earthquakes that hit Turkey Monday.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople said no deaths occurred in the village but buildings suffered heavy damages. The Holy Mother of God Armenian church in the village was also damaged.

Two more Armenians died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Turkey, according to Gandzasar.

“Berc Kartun, the head of Vakif[li] village of Mount Musa, confirms that two Mount Musa residents were killed. They died in other cities. Villagers spend the night in tents and near canteens. The aftershocks are strong, and nobody wants to stay at home,” the post says.

And according to the information provided Thursday by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, the official number of Armenians killed in Turkey is nine, and two Armenians have died in Syria as a result of this tremor.

There are damaged Armenian holy places, too, as a result of the earthquake in Turkey. Ara Kocunyan, the Chief Editor of Jamanak Armenian daily of Istanbul, reported.

“The churches in Sebastia [(Sivas)] and Diyarbakir were not damaged. The Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator in Caesarea [(Kayseri)] is also safe. The church of the Armenian Vakifli village of Musa Dagh was also spared. The Church of Holy Forty Children in Iskenderun region was seriously damaged, the Latin church of the same village completely collapsed, the Greek church also suffered serious damages,” said Kocunyan.

He added that all the Armenians of these regions have suffered serious damages, which have not been assessed yet.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that two Armenians — a woman and her son — were killed and two Armenians were injured in Aleppo, Syria, as a result of the earthquake.

The Armenians of Turkey have donated 5.5 million lira (around $290,000) in aid to earthquake relief efforts, according to the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, http://Ermenihaber.am reports.

Mashalian offered remarks after Sunday mass served on the eve of Great Lent at the Armenian Saint Vardanants Church in Feriköy, Sisli.

The Patriarch stressed the need for humanism in trying times. Speaking about sending humanitarian aid to the disaster area, he emphasized that the Patriarchate collected and sent aid on the second day of the disaster.

The Union of Armenian Foundations handed over 2.5 million lira in aid to Turkey’s disaster and emergency department, while foundations and individuals representing the country’s Armenian community collected and donated 3 million lira.

(BBC News, Armenpress, PanArmenian.net and News.am contributed to this report.)