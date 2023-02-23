Turkey Earthquake: Deadly New Tremor Traps People under Rubble

ISTANBUL (Combined Sources) — Rescuers are once again searching for people trapped under rubble in Turkey after another earthquake hit the country on Monday, February 20, killing at least six people.
A 6.4 magnitude tremor struck near the city of Antakya near the border with Syria, where massive quakes had devastated both countries on February 6.
The earlier quakes killed 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria with tens of thousands more left homeless.
Buildings weakened by those tremors collapsed in both countries on Monday.
The health minister, Dr. Fahrettin Koca, said 294 people have been injured, 18 of them seriously.
It’s thought the death toll has been relatively low this time because the earthquake struck in an area that was largely empty after it was badly hit.